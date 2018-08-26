PHOTOS: Unite for Justice Protesters Say No to Kavanaugh

A coalition of left-leaning groups, including NARAL and MoveOn.org, organized a “day of action” on Sunday to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Protests big and small were planned in locations across the United States. Here are some images from the demonstrations.
Protesters Gathered at New York’s Foley Square to Oppose Kavanaugh
Some protesters came with their children:
There were performances:
There was a gigantic gavel:
And there were smiling crowds:
Protesters Also Gathered the the Civic Center in San Francisco
San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, addressed the rally:
And there were some very big signs:
Protests Also Took Place in Las Vegas and Houston
Demonstrators met in Las Vegas at 10AM; a separate demonstration will be held in Reno, Nevada at 7PM. And protesters gathered at the US Federal Courthouse in Houston, Texas this morning at 10AM.
A coalition of left-leaning groups, including NARAL and MoveOn.org, organized a "day of action" on Sunday to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.