PHOTOS: Unite for Justice Protesters Say No to Kavanaugh

I scared a tRumpster at the #UniteForJustice rally in NYC today – he ran across the street to join his 3 comrades #actorvoice #WeAreTheMajority #WhinyLittleBitch pic.twitter.com/OkWibHHIRO — Kelly Jean Clair 🍸 (@KellyJeanClair) August 26, 2018

A coalition of left-leaning groups, including NARAL and MoveOn.org, organized a “day of action” on Sunday to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Protests big and small were planned in locations across the United States. Here are some images from the demonstrations.

Protesters Gathered at New York’s Foley Square to Oppose Kavanaugh

Demonstrators gather in NYC’s Foley Square during a #UniteForJustice rally in opposition to the #Kavanaugh SCOTUS nomination. 12:57pm pic.twitter.com/xHGTjIIkvZ — Ben Von Klemperer (@VKtrue) August 26, 2018

Some protesters came with their children:

There were performances:

Backstage LIVE with BETTY during our #UniteForJustice day of action in NYC to #stopkavanaugh 🎤 pic.twitter.com/IZKkWl6Jlb — Kaylie Hanson Long (@KaylieEHanson) August 26, 2018

There was a gigantic gavel:

And there were smiling crowds:

Protesters Also Gathered the the Civic Center in San Francisco

San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, addressed the rally:

San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks on the importance of stopping Kavanaugh. #UniteforJustice #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/wrHnDZ07M3 — Janna L. 🦄 (@JKBartleby) August 26, 2018

And there were some very big signs:

Favorite sign at #stopKavanaugh rally in San Francisco. Proud to be part of @Greenlining's support of this event. #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/i3k3gXSlsi — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) August 26, 2018

Protests Also Took Place in Las Vegas and Houston

Demonstrators met in Las Vegas at 10AM; a separate demonstration will be held in Reno, Nevada at 7PM. And protesters gathered at the US Federal Courthouse in Houston, Texas this morning at 10AM.