Watch: Police Charge Fan That Rushed OTR II Stage in Atlanta [VIDEO]

#OTRII the fight at the end!!! I need help dissecting this!!! pic.twitter.com/7MEiiQViKg — Ken Kemp (@kenkemp22) August 26, 2018

The Beyonce and Jay Z “On The Run II” concert in Atlanta ended when a drunk fan bolted onto the stage and “made contact” with Jay Z. The Carter’s said they were not pressing charges, but police have.

Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell was charged with simple battery after having initially just been issued a citation for disorderly, the New York Post reported. He was released from custody but not before being treated for injuries at a local hospital, likely sustained when he was tackled by security.

Fans initially thought it was a fight.

That fan got entirely too close to Beyonce, welp, somebody getting fired #BookIt — saLLie_mAe🙄 (@CarliusLemon) August 26, 2018

According to social media posts and reports, the Carters had wrapped “Apesh-t” when Maxwell, dressed in a white top and dark colored shorts as can be seen in the video, when the 26-year-old fan rushed the stage trying to follow Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The Carter’s were performing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday when the fan jumped up and ran onto the stage.

PAUSE EVERYTHING!!!!! WTF HAPPENED TO BEYONCE. 2 guys ran behind them and everyone else ran behind her. #Beyonce #OTR2 pic.twitter.com/ogwlClartz — SHELLUR B (@heyyy_sherrie) August 26, 2018

Video appears to show Maxwell running toward the couple as they were leaving the stage and dancers can be seen to be momentarily baffled but quickly approach Maxwell with security taking him down.

An official statement was released by the OTRII team that read an “intoxicated male” entered the stage.

“At the end of last night’s show we had an intoxicated male entered the stage. At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident and Mr. and Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the hard work of our tour security, who effectively restrained the individual, and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally.”