Post Malone Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Post Malone has a reported cumulative net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The rapper, singer, songwriter and guitarist released his debut album in 2016, and has released one additional album since then.

Malone grew up in Texas and was raised by his father and stepmother. His father was reportedly a DJ, himself, when he was younger, and eventually became the manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Malone Has a Multi-Million Dollar Home in Los Angeles, as Well as a Massive Home in Utah

Post Malone currently owns two multi-million dollar properties, one of which is a 13,000 square foot home in Northern Utah, which he purchased for approximately $3 million in 2017.

Of his home, Malone said in a RollingStone interview, “It’s free country out there. Like, you can buy suppressors in Utah. You can do open-carry. Walk into the grocery store with a handgun on your hip. Cowboy shit. I can’t wait.”

2. Reports of Malone’s Net Worth Conflict up to $6 Million

Malone’s net worth is up to debate, depending on the resource you want to use. Celebrity Net Worth pegs Malone’s net worth at $14 million, but Wealthy Gorilla estimates his wealth to be closer to $8 million, as of 2018.

Money Inc also estimates Malone’s worth to be around $8 million, as of now, though none of these sites confirm the source of their estimation.

3. Most of Malone’s Net Worth Derives from the Success of His Album Sales, Ticket Sales, & Revenue Earned From Downloads

According to Money Inc, most of Malone’s net worth has accumulated in the last few years, as the result of his two successful albums.

Malone’s second album, ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, was released in April, 2018, and immediately broke Spotify streaming records.

In May, Malone set another record for the most simultaneous top 40 hits, when 14 of the 18 songs on ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ reached the top 40 on the Hot 100, which measures the most popular songs every week.

4. Malone Has Collaborated With Several Artists, Including Kanye West

In addition to releasing his own music, Malone has collaborated with and performed alongside several artists, which inevitably has increased to his total net worth.

Malone opened for Justin Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ World Tour, and he collaborated with Kanye West on the single ‘Fade.’

He also featured 21 Savage on his 2017 single ‘Rockstar.’

5. Malone Is a College Dropout From Tarrant County College

Malone joins the long list of massively successful college dropouts, after leaving Tarrant County College to pursue a music career in Los Angeles.