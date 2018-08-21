Where Is Post Malone’s Plane Right Now? How to Track His Flight

A private jet carrying Post Malone and 15 other passengers has been flying over Connecticut trying to burn off fuel, according to TMZ. The plane blew a tire during take off and was quickly diverted to an airport in Massachusetts.

The plane has since been diverted again and is said to be heading to New York Stewart International Airport, located in Orange County.

You can track the current location of Post Malone’s plane on Flight Tracker by clicking here.

The aforementioned flight tracker showed the plane circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut before heading west toward New York.

“Keeping a close eye on the tracker. In the past few, the plane has descended from an altitude of almost 11,000 ft., now flying around 6,900 ft. It does appear it is making it’s way towards Stewart,” Fox 25’s Courtney Spinelli tweeted a short time ago.

The Gulfstream IV plane left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, August 21, en route to Luton, England. Just after takeoff, the pilot alerted air traffic control to a serious problem.

“In air traffic audio…the pilot makes it clear, they’ve lost a tire, and asks for permission to circle above … he also makes it known there are 16 people on the plane. Our source says air traffic control then informed the pilot to continue flight to Massachusetts in order to burn more fuel for a safer possible crash landing. We’re told the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn,” TMZ reported.

According to New York City Aviation, “events like this are routine, even if it is uncommon for an aircraft this size to blow 2 tires simultaneously.”

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was at Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. He won Song of the Year for his hit single, “Rockstar.”

The rapper has not posted any updates to social media since news of his plane’s emergency was announced.