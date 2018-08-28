Pumpkin Spice Latte 2018 at Starbucks & Other Stores

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks and other pumpkin products are popping up at stores like Dunkin’ Donuts for the 2018 season as well. People has reported that, as of August 28, 2018, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks for a limited time, after making its first debut in 2003. The seasonal latte is Starbucks’ highest selling product in the history of the company and it’s recipe is made “with real pumpkin and warm fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg.” Find the nutrition information for the 2018 Pumpkin Spice Latte here.

The official description of the latte reads, “Our signature espresso and milk are highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that’s a fall favorite. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.” A man named Peter Dukes, along with the Starbucks company, is the creator of the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to Eater.

Some additional Fall items at Starbucks are the Salted Caramel Mocha, the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Creme, Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, the Almond Croissant, Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Creme, Hot Pumpkin Spice Creme, Maple Pecan Muffin, Apple Cider Doughnut, and the Pumpkin Scone. Today has also reported the added of the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and an Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam.

Starbucks also reportedly has pumpkin products available in grocery stores across the country. These items include the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods.

Other stores have seasonal offerings for Fall, in addition to Starbucks. For example, Dunkin Donuts has pumpkin and apple crisp donuts available right now. According to TC Palm, Dunkin has also added pumpkin and maple pecan flavorings to add to their coffee beverages. FOX13 News has reported that another new addition to Dunkin’s menu is the Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich with caramelized maple sugar bacon, egg, and American cheese. There is also a maple cream cheese for the brand’s bagels.

A spokesperson for Dunkin told Today that, “It seems our fans are demanding pumpkin earlier and earlier each year. When we’re creating seasonal flavors, timing is key. We don’t want to be too late, but we don’t want to be too early either.”

McDonald’s usually comes out with a pumpkin latte or similar drink for the season, but it may not be available until September or October. Jamba Juice has the Pumpkin Smash as its seasonal item as well. USA Today has reported that Cracker Barrel has added a Pumpkin Pie Latte to their menu.

7-Eleven and Wawa have a bunch of items available for the Fall season in pumpkin flavors. 7-Eleven has the pumpkin spice hot coffee, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin spice muffins and Pumpkin Pie 7-Select Ice Cream. As for Wawa, the chain has a variety of pumpkin flavored coffee drinks, plus pumpkin-flavored milkshakes, donuts and muffins, as reported by TC Palm.

Many pumpkin-flavored offerings have been released earlier than usual, coming out in August, rather than September 2018, according to Grub Street.