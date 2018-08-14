BREAKING: Up to 150 Rafters Missing In Pennsylvania

A massive rescue effort is currently underway for an undisclosed number of rafters who went missing along the Lehigh River.

Emergency Alerts County of Lehigh, a volunteer group focused on weather alerts, posted at 7:45 PM EDT that approximately 200 people had gone rafting from Jim Thorpe and only 50 were accounted for. That means that up to 150 rafters are currently not accounted for in an area that’s been experiencing severe flooding and thunderstorms.

However, there are conflicting reports about whether or not that many (if any) rafters are currently missing.

Chris O’Connell of Fox29Philly tweeted, “Breaking:Water rescues underway on Lehigh River in Carbon County. Report says 200 rafters had gone out earlier and only had 55 had returned. @ FOX29philly has crew on the way.”

Lehigh River rescuers search for missing rafters from Lehightonhttps://t.co/ezm1aQptDm — The Morning Call (@mcall) August 13, 2018

The discovery of potential missing rafters occurred when an empty raft was located at Bowmanstown around 6:40 PM, EDT. Soon after, officials were informed that the raft company responsible for the rafts had not been able to account for 150 of the 200 people who had gone out on the river.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that all of those people are in the water; given the extreme weather, it’s possible that groups pulled off to the side of the river or even went back on land at different locations. However, there’s still a massive effort underway to locate all people who went out onto the river.

A Carbon County dispatcher said at about 8 p.m., “They said 200 rafters had gone out and only had 55 had returned. We’re trying to account for 150. So it’s a big thing happening right now. We’re trying to account for everybody.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with information as it comes.