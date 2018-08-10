Ronald Morris Wadford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ronald Morris Wadford is a 75-year-old man from Gainesville, Florida, who was arrested on Thursday, August 9 after police say he threatened to lynch the president of the Alachua County chapter of the NAACP.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Wadford Was Arrested on Two Counts of Aggravated Stalking

According to the Palm Beach Post, Wadford has been wanted for a while for the threats that he has made to NAACP President Evelyn Foxx.

Wadford is currently listed as homeless, so police were not able to locate him for several months. However, a police officer reportedly found Wadford in downtown Gainseville and he was subsequently arrested. His bail is now set at $500,000.

2. Wadford Allegedly Called Foxx Several Times in November 2016, Threatening to Lynch Her

According to the affidavit obtained by the Palm Beach Post, the alleged stalking by Wadford began when he called Foxx six times from November 9, 2016 to November 21, 2016.

Wadford reportedly told Foxx that he was from the Ku Klux Klan and that he was going to her house to lynch. According to the affidavit, Wadford said, “I’m going to hang your [n-word] a**.”

3. Fox Was So Terrified of Wadford That She Moved Away For a While

According to The Root, Foxx became so terrified of Wadford that she left the state for several weeks, staying with family to avoid dealing with him. Even when she returned to Florida, she lived outside of her county, out of fear that he would break into her home.

Foxx attended the first court hearing for Wadford on Friday morning, telling The Gainesville Sun, “I had to see this man. He’s been looking over my shoulder for almost two years.”

4. Wadford Has a Long Criminal Record to His Name

Florida man facing hate crime charges after allegedly threatening to lynch local NAACP president: https://t.co/a3IGf1I0rz pic.twitter.com/RV4DtIeAY1 — The Root (@TheRoot) August 10, 2018

This is not the first time that Wadford has been arrested. Over the course of his life, Wadford has accrued a long rap sheet which includes charges for cocaine and narcotics possession as well as sales, weapons possession, and even “maiming.”

His criminal history also spans several states: Florida, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

5. Foxx Said of Wadford That She Would Like to Tell Him She Loves Him

Florida man claiming to be KKK member threatened to lynch a local NAACP president, police said https://t.co/GUy82dyZq3 pic.twitter.com/uQ8oyrxn7r — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 10, 2018

To The Gainesville Sun, Foxx said that she hoped Wadford got mental help, and that she “could see the hate and bigotry in his eyes.”

Foxx added, “It was not a big deal to him.”

Of the harrowing experience, Foxx said, “I’m just glad this part of it is over. If I ever have the opportunity, I would ask him why, and I would tell him I love him. Love conquers hate and that’s the only way we’re going to change our society for the better.”