Active Shooter Reported at Blue Diamond Shopping Center in Las Vegas

#breaking Witness reports shooting at Ross on Blue Diamond. Massive police, fire & EMS response. Working to get you more details but getting pushed back. #8NN pic.twitter.com/dUXIJ0aiSL — Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) August 11, 2018

On Saturday, August 11, reports of an active shooter at the Blue Diamond Shopping Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, began circulating on social media. Initial tweets suggested that there was a gunman inside the Target at the shopping center, while others contradicted that information, saying that the shooter was inside a Ross store.

Law enforcement has responded to the scene and street closures have been put into place. Several people have been on lockdown inside stores (including Ross, Target, and Kohl’s), and have been tweeting about their experiences. Despite the heavy police presence in the area, no details have been confirmed at this time.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this was an officer involved shooting. There have been unconfirmed reports that the suspect is “down.”

“Police are asking for people to stay clear of the area. There are road closures in effect. A police source told 13 Action News that the suspected shooter is down. Las Vegas police also tweeted that there has been a shooting involving Las Vegas police.”

In the following video, which contains some profanity, you can hear gunshots. The video was taken outside of Target, but it’s unclear where the shots were actually coming from.

Active shooter a few minutes ago here off blue diamond in Las Vegas at Target and Ross. I was in store when it happen. Crazy #LasVegas #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/PcRUUl7MFf — Will Harris (@TheeWillHarris) August 12, 2018

“Witnesses report a shooter at Ross at 4000 Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. I called the Ross. A boy answered. He told me someone was shooting inside and outside of the store. He was very shaken up, told me he couldn’t find his mom. He just left the dressing room,” Darlene Melendez from 8 News Now tweeted a short while ago.

In the video below, you can see police going into the Target store. They did not appear to have their guns drawn, however.

#VIDEO: This scene is still very active. This video was sent to us from viewer Ryanne. Stay with FOX5 for updates here: https://t.co/8z8tUZKJjc pic.twitter.com/diEvlIIPBD — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 12, 2018

Another social media user filmed police arriving at the shopping center, parking in front of a Big Lots store. You can see that below.

This is a developing story.