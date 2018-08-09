WATCH: Elderly Sikh Man Brutally Attacked By Two Strangers

Avideo of an elderly Sikh man being brutally attacked by two unidentified men on the street has surfaced, with authorities claiming that it could be an instance of a hate crime.

71-year-old Sahib Singh was walking in his neighborhood in Manteca, California, when he was approached by the suspects, two white men. According to The Daily Mail, the video was recorded by a nearby home’s security camera, and shows the entire event as it took place.

You can watch the video below. Viewers should know that it’s graphic and may be upsetting to watch.