Sahib Singh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sahib Singh is a 71-year-old man who was brutally attacked by two strangers on Monday, August 6, while he was out for a morning walk in his neighborhood.

In a video that was caught by a nearby home’s security camera, you can see the entire attack take place, in which Singh was approached by two men he didn’t know, who proceeded to kick and beat him onto the ground for no reason.

Singh was released from the hospital with a neck brace and other injuries. Police have since apprehended Tyrone Keith McAllister, the son of the Union City police chief, in connection with the act. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Singh Was Going on His Morning Walk When The Attack Took Place

Singh, who lives in Manteca, California, was going on his daily morning walk at around six in the morning when he was approached by two men. Police say that Singh does not speak strong English, and wasn’t able to interpret what the men said when they approached him.

The men then proceeded to kick and beat Singh, hitting him so hard that his turban fell off. During the confrontation, one of the men even kicked Singh twice in the groin area, then leaving him lying on the ground as they ran away.

A man walking his dog eventually came across Singh and called 911.

2. The Attackers Appeared to Look for Singh’s Wallet, or For Other Valuables

Twitter: Help find these two men •They attacked a 71-year-old Sikh man named Sahib Singh

•Mr. Singh was kicked & spat on & is suffering through serious injuries after two hard falls

•This happened in Manteca, CA POC & White Allies: Record Everything pic.twitter.com/Gsw0pQ5ig6 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 7, 2018

As of now, police are investigating this incident as an attempted robbery, rather than a hate crime. At one point in the video, the suspects appear to search for Singh’s wallet. When they couldn’t find one, they left.

However, many are calling for this to be distinguished as a hate crime, anyways. The attackers also appeared to be in possession of at least one gun, police say, that one of the suspects brandished in the air as they left.

3. Singh Has a Heart Condition & Other Health Issues

Update:

•Police have arrested the two people who attacked & attempted to rob a 71 year old Sikh man named Sahib Singh

•One of the culprits is the son of a police chief. The police chief has publicly condemned his son's acts.

•Let justice be served.https://t.co/q6eKZfQsMn — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 9, 2018

According to The Manteca Bulletin, Singh has “heart and other health issues”, and has made a habit of taking three laps around his neighborhood as a “daily constitutional.”

Singh also has a shaky grasp on English, and his speech is reportedly slurred due “to the lingering effect of epilepsy.”

4. The Suspects are Described as Two Young Men, One Black & One of an Indeterminate Race

This is outrageous. No one deserves to be attacked like this. Good to know the assailants have been arrested and may they face the full force of the law. Hope Sahib Singh’s injuries are not life threatening and makes a quick recovery. May WaheguruJi bless him https://t.co/z0QuGnjREu — Dato' Amarjit Singh (@AmarjitSG) August 9, 2018

In the video, the two men (who police estimate are between the ages of 18 and 21 years old) are wearing a black hoodie and a white hoodie. One of the men is black, and the other is an indeterminate race, as his face wasn’t clearly visible in the video.

According to RecordNet, one of the attackers is described as “a clean-shaven black man in his 20′s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a skinny build and wore a green button-up shirt and jeans.” The other attacker is described as “clean-shaved, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and wore a white shirt and jeans.”

The suspects reportedly left in a dark car, though the make or model isn’t known.

5. Singh Has Been Released From the Hospital & ‘Fears For His Life’

An elderly Sikh man was viciously attacked by two men in the street in what authorities believe could be a hate crime.Sahib Singh, 71, had been on his daily early morning walk in Manteca, California, on Monday… https://t.co/uHfRgsm4RD — Lesley Fisher (@LesleyFisher72) August 8, 2018

According to RecordNet, Singh was treated at the hospital then released on Monday. However, he still fears for his life, according to The Manteca Bulletin. In fact, Singh is so afraid in the wake of his unprovoked attack that he waited six hours to alert the authorities.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Detective Gutierrez at (209) 456-8223, or the Manteca Police Department’s non-emergency number is (209) 456-8101.