Salih Khater: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daily Mail: The London terrorist suspect is 29 year old naturalized British citizen Salih Khater from Sudan https://t.co/KmE3mHHAkM — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 14, 2018

Salih Khater has been identified as the man who drove his car into the Houses of Parliament in the British capital on Tuesday, wounding 15 people in what police are calling a deliberate act of terrorism. You can see video from the aftermath of that attack here. The police have not yet released the suspect’s name, but multiple news reports announced that the man who was arrested at the scene of the attack this morning is Salih Khater.

Police arrested Khater on the scene, after he allegedly drove his silver Ford Fiesta straight into the Houses of Parliament. He is being held in custody without bail and is refusing to cooperate with the police.

Here’s what you need to know about Salih Khater:

1. The Alleged Attack on Parliament Happened at 7:40AM on Tuesday

Several people are injured after car 'ploughs into cyclists' and smashes into security barriers outside Houses of Parliament https://t.co/Rz0Keo6P5E pic.twitter.com/0F9RTSVIpQ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 14, 2018

At about 7:40AM on Tuesday morning, a silver Ford Fiesta plowed into a crowd and rammed into security barriers that stand outside the Houses of Parliament, on London’s St Margaret Street. Armored police officers rushed to the scene, where 15 people were injured. They arrested the 29 year old man who has since been identified as Salih Khater.

Khater was taken into custody. He has refused to speak to police or to cooperate in the investigation. Police say they believe that Khater deliberately drove his car at the Houses of Parliament. They are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

2. Khater Is a British Citizen of Sudanese Origin

BREAKING: ’There was a loud bang’ – Jason Williams witnessed the incident outside the Houses of Parliament pic.twitter.com/mQce79qje0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 14, 2018

The UK’s Security Minister, Ben Wallace, confirmed that Khater is a British citizen. Media reports say that Khater is from the Sparbrook area of Birmingham, in northern England.

Khater is originally from Sudan, although it is not clear when he left Sudan to move to the UK.

3. Police Say the Car in the Attack Was Registered to an Address in Notingham, Where 6 Sudanese People Were Living

Police searched a home on Peveril Street in Nottingham today, following up on a lead. The silver car involved in the attack on the houses of Parliament was registered to that home. Police said the Peveril Street house was home to six Sudanese people.

News reports say police were also seen apparently searching a home on Stratford Road in Birmingham and another address in Birmingham.

4. Khater Does Not Have Any Previous Criminal Record

#Westminster

BREAKING: A vehicle has crashed into the security barriers protecting the Houses of Parliament #SW1. Multiple armed response units from the Met’s SCO19 Firearms Unit have been seen racing to the scene.

Video: @VinnyMcAv pic.twitter.com/Sbo1nztw89 — London 999 Feed (@999London) August 14, 2018

Authorities said that Khater does not appear to have any criminal record. He has no known affiliation with terrorist groups, and authorities said they were treating the attack on the Houses of Parliament as a “lone wolf” attack.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that there is no reason to fear that there will be a follow-up attack, although he added that people should always be vigilant.

5. Authorities Believe Khater Acted ‘Deliberately’ to Attack Parliament

Police in London said that Khater was not previously being watched by MI5, the British spy agency. As far as they know, he isn’t a member of any terrorist organization. But police also stressed that Khater seemed to be acting ‘deliberately’ when he allegedly rammed his car into the Houses of Parliament, injuring 15 people.