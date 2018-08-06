Santa Ana Plane Crash: A Tribute to the Victims

Santa Ana citizens are mourning the victims of a plane that crashed into the parking lot of a Costa Mesa mall Sunday afternoon, killing all five passengers on board.

An investigator says the pilot, identified as Scott Shepherd of Diablo, declared an emergency but didn’t “state the nature of his problem” before a Cessna nosedived into the Southern California parking lot.

The plane went down around 12:29 p.m Sunday afternoon and hit at least one unoccupied car in the parking lot of a Staples Supercenter, Concialdi told City News Service. Nobody on the ground was injured, and the owner of the damaged car was inside shopping at the time of the crash.

Plane-crash victims Floria Hakimi, Lara Shepherd & Nasim Ghanadan worked at @PacUnion in Danville. Shepherd’s husband & the pilot, Scott Shepherd, and Hakimi’s son, Navid Hakimi, also died in Santa Ana crash near @southcoastplaza pic.twitter.com/hXktmtUdPA — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 6, 2018

“With the pilot, we’re going to look at his currency with the airplane, we’re going to be looking at all the records that are associated (with him),” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jack Vanover told reporters at the scene.

The victims of the crash were confirmed by the Orange County coroner’s office Monday: Navid Hakimi, 32, of Los Angeles; and Bay Area residents Scott Shepherd, 53; Lara Shepherd, 42; Floria Hakimi, 62; and Nasim Ghanadan, 29.

Here’s what you need to know about the victims:

Nasim Ghanadan Was Known to Have a “Tenacious Work Ethic” & “Cheerful Spirit”

Family members identified one of the victims killed as Nasim Ghanadan, who is a realtor at Pacific Union in the East Bay and was on the flight for work. They said she was 29 years old, according to ABC 7 News.

A spokesperson for the company reports that three of the passengers aboard the flight worked for Pacific Union Real Estate and were headed to a real estate event when the plane crashed.

Ghanadan’s biography on the company’s website says, “Nasim’s clients appreciate her honesty, tenacious work ethic, strong negotiation skills and cheerful spirit.”

Her Facebook was flooded with tributes to the 29-year-old, from family and friends to colleagues that worked closely with Ghanadan at Pacific Union.

“Speechless, heartbroken, shocked of this news….. Floria Nafei-Hakimi was my mentor, role model,” Niosha Nafei-Jamali wrote on Facebook. “She was amazing strong gentle wise active full of love and life …….. she will for sure be missed physically and I’m sure she will remain in everyone’s mind and hearth and she was one of a kind. Mariam Safinia joon love you. Nasim Ghanadan such a young energetic positive talented young lady OMG I’m at loss for words with heavy hearth ……. Rest In Peace”

Several other users expressed their condolences at the news of Ghanadan’s death, calling her an “angel” who was a “beautiful person inside and out.”

Her Facebook profile is filled with promotions for real estate properties, inspirational quotes, and a video of a young child learning to walk. She often promoted the homes she was selling, asking people to come visit her while she was doing open houses, as well as several pictures of a smiling Ghanadan with friends and loved ones.

Lara Shepherd Also Worked at Pacific Union & Her Husband Scott was a Real Estate Developer

Lara Shepherd was also a realtor with Pacific Union International. Lara Shepherd’s husband, Scott, was a real estate developer in the Bay Area, according to her profile on the Pacific Union website.

Shepherd’s Facebook profile states that she studied Art Market, Law and Business at Christie’s Education, NY. She also attended classes at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, as well as San Diego State University. She is from Riverwood, Illinois.

Shepherd’s favorite quotes were “ain’t no stopping us now,” and “on the road again,” according to her profile. Her profile is also filled with lovely pictures of herself and her family. On July 10, she posted a picture of her two children and the newest member of their family, Frisco, their new puppy.

Gina Nibbi, a coworker of Shepherd’s wrote on Facebook: “Very sad to wake up to news that 3 of my Pacific Union colleagues perished in a small plane crash, on their way to a real estate conference. Life sure is precious. Enjoy and be grateful for each day my friends.”

Another friend posted in the comments of a picture: “S

Shepherd posted a birthday tribute to her husband Scott back in March that said “Happy Birthday Scott! You’re my Scotty Hotty forever. I love you honey.”

The Shepherds are survived by their two children and dog Frisco, according to Lara’s profile on the real estate site.

Florida Hakimi & Her 32-Year-Old Son Navid Also Perished in the Crash; Floria Was an Active Member of the Community That Taught Children the Farsi Language

The coroner confirmed that both Floria Hakimi, and her 32-year-old son Navid were also killed in the crash. Hakimi was from Esfahan, Iran, and lived in Danville, California at the time of her death. Her Facebook profile states that she worked for Pacific Union Real Estate from 1992 to 2002, and she speaks “Farsi vs. [sic] Persian.”

A detailed description of her real estate experience can be found on her profile, stating that Hakimi helped start Empire Realty Associates and is an active member in her community.

“Floria has been selling residential and investment properties in San Francisco Bay area since 1992,” the statement reads. “Floria is the founding partner at Empire Realty Associates and it’s luxury Estates marketing team. Floria has been an active member of her commuinty and it’s non profit organizations. She is the co founder of Danville’s Farsi classes for children that has educated hundreds of local children about Farsi language and Persian culture through classes held at Athenian. She owes the success of this organization to Homa Khamsi, her dear friend and Mrs. Jorjani who is a devoted teacher & mentor for all these children.”

The description continues: “Floria has been deeply involved with the school of practical philosophy in California and has been a tutor since 2006. She likes to be called and known as simply ‘FLORIA’ w no specific last names! Her favorite charities are MAP, Operation SMILE & Families without borders where she is personally and passionately involved with.”

Tributes to Hakimi filled the comment section of her profile picture, with users remembering how beautiful of a smile she had, and how she could always light up a room when she entered.

“Your smile was always on and it’s most remembered beautiful lady,” one user wrote.

Pantéa Tádi wrote: “

Scott Shepherd Didn’t Specify What Issues the Plane Was Having Before it Crashed

Never in my life did I think I would see a plane fall out of the sky. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/qcXT4bTMTR — ellaphant 🇲🇾 (@xomissella) August 5, 2018

The pilot declared an emergency before the plane went down, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. However, it’s been reported that Shepherd didn’t specify what sort of trouble the plane was having before the crash.

“The pilot declared an emergency, however, he did not state the nature of his problem,” NTSB investigator Albert Nixon said.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.

“I don’t know anything about what this pilot did or what he was thinking, but it could have been much more tragic,” said OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito. “This is a Sunday afternoon and we had people shopping, so the fact that there were no injuries on the ground is a miracle in itself.”

This is a developing story. Heavy will update with more information as more is known about the victims.