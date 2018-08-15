Shooting Outside of Daycare Near Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a daycare in the city of Decatur, Georgia. Decatur is a suburb of Atlanta in DeKalb County.

Columbia drive and woods drive blocked off. This is where @DeKalbCountyPD say a person was shot in the neighborhood. This is across the street from candy cane city learning center (daycare) police say victim taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/I1CMPa4hFF — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

The shooting happened Wednesday morning, August 15. At least one person was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital. WSB-TV spoke with DeKalb County police on scene, who confirmed that the victim is stable. There was no immediate information about a suspect or whether police had anyone in custody. There were no other reported injuries.

Just spoke with candy cane learning center -they have lifted their lockdown too. @DeKalbCountyPD tell me a PIO is on the way so we’ll have more info soon. pic.twitter.com/m32zSPcvuZ — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

The Candy Cane Learning Center and three nearby schools- Columbia High School, Columbia Elementary and Snapfinger Elementary schools- were initially put on lockdown. But according to Lauren Pozen of WSB-TV, who was sharing updates from the scene, those lockdowns have now been lifted.

Police just took down police tape… I am standing by for an update. pic.twitter.com/byzJe68ag5 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 15, 2018

Police blocked two streets near the daycare around 8:30 a.m. But by 9 a.m, they had reopened those roads and removed the crime scene tape.

UPDATE: School lockdowns lifted, roads reopen after shooting outside DeKalb day care. We're working to gather details. https://t.co/lSg3Li0e6P pic.twitter.com/Ie2rqvSaYF — AJC (@ajc) August 15, 2018

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.