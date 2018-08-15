Shooting Outside of Daycare Near Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a daycare in the city of Decatur, Georgia. Decatur is a suburb of Atlanta in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning, August 15. At least one person was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital. WSB-TV spoke with DeKalb County police on scene, who confirmed that the victim is stable. There was no immediate information about a suspect or whether police had anyone in custody. There were no other reported injuries.
The Candy Cane Learning Center and three nearby schools- Columbia High School, Columbia Elementary and Snapfinger Elementary schools- were initially put on lockdown. But according to Lauren Pozen of WSB-TV, who was sharing updates from the scene, those lockdowns have now been lifted.
Police blocked two streets near the daycare around 8:30 a.m. But by 9 a.m, they had reopened those roads and removed the crime scene tape.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.