Spenser Stafford, Danny O’Connor’s Fiancée: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Spenser Stafford is the fiancée of Danny O’Connor, the Democrat running for Congress in Ohio’s 12 district. She is an example of the type of woman O’Connor needs to win over in order to secure victory against Troy Balderson in the August 7 special election. 28-year-old Stafford is a white, college-educated, suburban Republican.

Hillary Clinton won the vote of a majority of women voters in 2016, Donald Trump won 52 percent of white women nationwide. A recent poll surveying likely voters in Ohio’s 12th district revealed that feelings about President Trump could be a major factor in determining the outcome of the special election.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Spenser Stafford Says She Will Not Become a Democrat, Despite Her Future Husband’s Political Ambitions

Pretty soon we’ll be walking down the aisle, but today we’re knocking on doors to bring a change to Washington. I love getting to talk to voters with my best friend. #OHDems pic.twitter.com/5e5mmlZg87 — Danny O'Connor (@dannyoconnor1) July 1, 2018

Spenser Stafford says that she has absolutely no intention of ever becoming a Democrat. In a recent interview with CNN Politics, she actually physically recoiled at the idea of switching parties. “I cannot identify as a Democrat. I’m a Danny-crat.”

Stafford says it’s been eye-opening traveling around the district speaking with constituents alongside O’Connor. “You don’t have to fall on the same side of every issue. I think it’s just about understanding where other people are coming from. Running across this district with him and talking to different people, it’s kind of crazy to me how many people are paying attention.”

O’Connor is hoping he can convince moderate Republicans like Stafford to swing his direction. If he succeeds, it would be a major upset victory for the party because the 12th district has not elected a Democrat since 1980. Republicans have held the seat for 88 of the last 98 years. Current Ohio governor John Kasich represented this district in Congress before being succeeded by Pat Tiberi in 2001; Tiberi’s decision to resign is what prompted the special election.

2. Spenser Stafford Studied Literature Before Going on to Law School

Spenser Stafford likely wins most of the arguments in her house. She is a licensed attorney, after being admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2015.

Stafford graduated from Dublin Coffman High school in 2008, before going on to Indiana University. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English language and literature in Bloomington. She then returned to central Ohio to attend Capital University Law School in Columbus.

Stafford graduated Cum Laude in 2015. On her LinkedIn profile, she lists several honors earned as a law student. She was on the Dean’s list four times, received the Trustee’s Merit Scholarship and was a member of the Order of the Curia. During this time Stafford also worked in the university’s law clinic. She did research for legal clients, with a focus on housing, domestic relations, and domestic violence issues.

3. Spenser Stafford is a Corporate Attorney for a Company That Assists Home Buyers

Spenser Stafford would likely lead the charge on finding an apartment or house in Washington D.C. if Danny O’Connor wins the special election. That’s because real estate is her specialty.

Stafford is a corporate attorney for a company called Search2Close. Based in the city of Powell in Delaware County, the title and closing company assists homebuyers in finalizing this major purchase. According to her LinkedIn profile, Stafford spends her time reviewing “real estate title searches, purchase contracts, land records, surveys, wills, [and] trusts.” She has worked there since November 2015.

4. Spenser Stafford and Danny O’Connor Are Planning to Get Married in 2019 and Would Try to Squeeze in a Honeymoon Around his Congressional Schedule if He Wins the Special Election

Spenser Stafford and Danny O’Connor have managed to plan a wedding in the middle of all the campaigning, which would not end after August 7. If O’Connor becomes the Congressman for Ohio’s 12th district, he would be back on the ballot in November for the general election.

The wedding is set for May 25, 2019. Stafford joked to CNN that “We like to cram all of our life events into a single window.” Plans for a honeymoon are up in the air. O’Connor says if he becomes a congressman, they would try to squeeze in a vacation during the recess in August of 2019.

5. Spenser Stafford Keeps a Low Profile on Social Media

Spenser Stafford does a good job keeping her private life under wraps. Her Instagram profile is set to private, and she does not appear to have Facebook or Twitter pages.

Her mother, Alison Stafford, proudly shows support for her future son-in-law on Facebook. She frequently shares posts and videos from his campaign team. In the video above, you can see Spenser Stafford watching as Danny O’Connor helps a family move a heavy pile out of their house.

According to Alison’s page, the family currently lives in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Spenser followed her mom’s lead when it came to picking a collage. Alison also attended Indiana University.