Stan Mikita Dead: Blackhawks Legend Was 78

NHL legend and Chicago Blackhawks player Stan Mikita died on Tuesday, August 7, at the age of 78 years old. A statement from his family read, via NBC Chicago, “He was surrounded by his loving family whom he fiercely loved. Details of planned services will be released when they become available. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

The cause of death for Mikita has currently been withheld by his family for the time being, though it was likely attributed to his Lewy Body dementia diagnosis. Mikita was diagnosed in 2015.

Mikita, who played his entire 22-year career for the Blackhawks, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

Of his death, Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement, “There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan’s passing. He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago. He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans – past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person. My wife Marilyn and I, joined by the entire Wirtz family, extend our prayers and thoughts to Jill and the Mikita family. ‘Stosh’ will be deeply missed, but never, ever forgotten.”

An All-Time Great for the Blackhawks

Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita, a role model on and off the ice, dead at 78. Full story: https://t.co/w5fbiDQ9RL pic.twitter.com/trJs0gN0dO — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 7, 2018

Mikita has been hailed as one of the greatest Blackhawks player of all time, holding the record as the team’s all-time leading scorer, two-time MVP, and eight-time All-Star. He was so beloved by the Chicago Blackhawks that a statue of Mikita stands outside of the United Center, five decades after he led the team to a Stanley Cup victory in 1961.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.