Stantrell Whitfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Theft suspect identified: Stantrell Whitfield is in custody & charged with Theft of Property and Burglary. #LESM #protectpelham #pelhampd pic.twitter.com/TbQCI2Wuzp — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) August 24, 2017

Stantrell Whitfield is the 34 year old Alabama man accused of beating and robbing a 74 year old woman in a parking lot. Midfield police arrested Whitfield and charged him with robbery. He will be held at the Jefferson County Jail until his next court appearance.

Police initially arrested Whitfield under a different name, because he had apparently been using his brother’s name to try and avoid an outstanding arrest warrant. Police said they would charge him for that crime as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Alleged Victim, Brenda Stinson, Said Whitfield Attacked Her In a Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot

PLOT TWIST: A man charged in the robbery of an elderly woman in Midfield gave police his brother's ID. The correct suspec name is Stantrell Whitfield: https://t.co/gMTUtNXgG3 — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) August 16, 2018

Brenda Stinson, 74, told police that she did her supermarket shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on Phillips Drive on Wednesday. She then went next door to buy her medicine at the pharmacy.

When she came back to her SUV, she said Whitfield just appeared and attacked her. Stinson said she believed he must have watched her in the Piggly Wiggly, because he seemed to know that she kept her money, not in a purse, but in a paper bag in her pocket.

Stinson said that she was afraid for her life when she saw that Whitield was ready to attack her. But the 74 year old said she wasn’t prepared to give up without a fight.

2. Stinson ‘Grabbed Him Good Between the Legs’ to Fight Him Off

Brenda Stinson was walking to her car Wednesday with her groceries from Piggly Wiggly and medicine from the pharmacy when the man came out of nowhere. https://t.co/sLf5nfeAPD — AJC (@ajc) August 16, 2018

Stinson said she knew she couldn’t do much to fight against Winfield, a 34 year old man. But she said she didn’t want to give in without a fight. So the 74 year old “grabbed him good” in his “weak spot.”

“I grabbed him between his legs. I grabbed him good between his legs,” she said. “That’s always been my plan because that’s a man’s weak spot, but I didn’t know it was going to come true. I know he’s going to be sore.”

Stinson said that Whitfield had knocked her down to the ground and punched her with a closed fist. But paramedics examined her and said she appeared to be in good shape.

3. A Good Samaritan Came Along And Rescued Stinson From Her Alleged Attacker

Theft suspect identified: Stantrell Whitfield is in custody & charged with Theft of Property and Burglary. #LESM #protectpelham #pelhampd pic.twitter.com/TbQCI2Wuzp — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) August 24, 2017

The struggle wasn’t going Stinson’s way. She said, “We tussled about four or five minutes before anybody saw us. He threw me to the ground and I threw my money on the seat in the car.”

But after a few moments, a band of good samaritans came along and saw what was going on. A man named William Daniels hauled Winfield out of Stinson’s car and threw him to the ground.

Daniels said he didn’t even stop to think before springing into action. “Who would sit back and watch a criminal beat a lady like that?” Daniels said.

The group of good samaritans then held Whitfield down until police arrived and arrested him.

4. Whitfield Was Arrested in 2017 After a String of Robberies in Pelham

Stantrell Tyroine Whitfield, 32, is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants for 3 counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card. pic.twitter.com/pPviTjMqN2 — Crime Stop Metro AL (@CSMetroAL) May 1, 2017

Stantrell Whitfield was arrested back in 2017 and charged with involvement in a string of robberies. The Pelham Police Department arrested him on August 25, 2017. He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree, two counts of theft of property in the third degree, one count of theft of property in the fourth degree and two counts of receiving stolen property in the fourth degree.

Whitfield was accused of stealing a number of items, including an xbox, a TV, an electric yard trimmer, and a pressure washer during a crime spree that allegedly lasted from July into August.

Whitfield was also arrested for domestic violence in 2015. You can see his arrest record here.

5. A Witness Said Whitfield Had Been Begging For Money in the Parking Lot Earlier

Kimberly Whitehead told reporters that she had witnessed the entire thing. She said that Stinson had finished her grocery shopping at the Piggly Wiggly and then had gone over to the pharmacy to pick up her medicine.

Meanwhile, Whitehead said, Whitfield had had been following people around and asking for money.

When Stinson came back to her car after a visit to the pharmacy, Whitfield was allegedly there, waiting to attack her. Stinson did her best to fight him off but he knocked her down and punch her. At that point, a group of good samaratans — let by William Daniels — came along and saved her. Daniels wrestled Stinson to the ground, and the group held him there until police showed up to arrest him.