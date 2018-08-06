WATCH: Tanker Explodes on Bologna Motorway, Killing 3 & Injuring 70

Footage of a massive explosion on an Italian motorway is making headlines after two trucks collided and a tanker exploded on impact. The explosion shook the Bologna airport and caused a bridge to partially collapse.

Dramatic footage of the explosion made its rounds on social media, showing an enormous fireball in the sky and smoke rising over the airport in the north of the country following the crash. The tanker was reportedly hauling gasoline.

According to the Daily Mail, officers said the blast could be “felt in the busy terminal and was caused by an accident on the nearby motorway.”

Marco Granna, a spokesman for the local health agency in Bologna, told CNN that 55 people were taken to the hospital for treatment of first-, second- and third-degree burns. At least two of the injured are police officers, the Italian highway patrol told CNN.

According to the Daily Mail, police have closed off the motorway and the surrounding area while first responders clean up the remnants of the accident. The blaze spread to the parking lot below the bridge, damaging several cars, according to the Daily Mail.

Italian firefighters tweeted that they’ve sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team. Italian private Sky TG24 also reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

In a tweet, the national fire brigade said it had deployed a helicopter to help with reconnaissance.

