Temple University Shooting Near Campus: Report

Temple University in Philadelphia has issued an alert about a shooting at the Health Sciences Center.

“TU Alert: Shooting reported at 3500 Germantown Ave at the Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding,” the university wrote on the late afternoon of August 7, 2018 without providing additional details.

Here’s the tweet:

TU Alert: Shooting reported at 3500 Germantown Ave at the Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 7, 2018

However, Philly.com later reported that the shooting occurred “near” the campus. According to the newspaper, a 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were shot. Further details were not released.

Temple University defines itself as “one of the nation’s great urban universities.” It’s located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The university made no mention of whether there is an active shooter situation involved or whether there are any injuries.

This post will be updated as more is learned about the Temple University shooting.