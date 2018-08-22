Tiffany Jones’ Body Found in Burned Vacant Baltimore Home

Tiffany Jones, a 29-year-old woman who was abducted Tuesday afternoon, was found dead in the basement of a burned vacant home in Baltimore Wednesday. Her body was found in a vacant home on 7th St near Baltic Ave just after 9am, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Officials said at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tiffany Jones was in the 3600 block of Potee Street when investigators believe Jones was involved in an argument with two men. During the argument, the men forced Jones into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Firefighters Found a Burned Body in the Basement of a Vacant Home One Mile From Where Jones Was Abducted

Another picture of 29yo Tiffany Jones. Her body was found in the basement of a vacant Brooklyn home that was on fire. Police say she was abducted by 2 men yesterday not far from where her body was found. Suspects drove a black Ford pick up truck w/ MD tag 3DH8861 @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/yoJlzgfpaG — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) August 22, 2018

The Baltimore Sun reports that, on Wednesday, firefighters found the body of a woman after putting out a fire in the same South Baltimore neighborhood that Jones was abducted from. Baltimore homicide detectives, the arson unit and the ATF are investigating.

“Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of an adult woman in the basement,” Blair Skinner, spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said.

Family and friends of Jones, as well as Brooklyn neighbors, were at the scene, though several people said police had not confirmed to them who the victim was.

“We’ll explore every possibility but now we are working to identify the individual that was found inside,” Baltimore City Police Detective Jeremy Silbert said.

Friends & Loved Ones Were at the Scene Awaiting Confirmation of Jones’ Death

BREAKING: police say the body found inside a vacant home was 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, who was abducted yesterday afternoon in Brooklyn. More info at 5 @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/RKWLHjzBol — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) August 22, 2018

Friends and loved ones say Jones was a “really sweet young lady,” according to the Baltimore Sun.

Ashley Connelly, a friend of Jones, claimed there was only one person she trusted to babysit her three children: Tiffany Jones. The two lived together for years up until recently, when Jones moved out.

“Tiffany was the very first person to watch my newborn,” Connelly told the Baltimore Sun. “She was the only person I trusted with my children.”

Relatives Are Desperate to Know What Happened to Jones

This block of Potee St is where police say 29yo Tiffany Jones was abducted yesterday afternoon. Investigators believe Jones was arguing w/ 2 men. They forced her into a black Ford pickup truck (MD tag 3DH8861) & drove away. Suspects described as black & hispanic males @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/NANA36uHyI — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) August 22, 2018

ATF officials, crime scene technicians and detectives were all on the scene Wednesday after a call for a fire at 9 a.m. turned into a suspicious death investigation. Jones’ family was also at the scene.

“We never want to investigate an incident like this and right now, we don’t really know the circumstances around this. That’s why it’s so crucial that the community come forward,” Silbert said.

“We don’t know if they hurt her and just put her in there and just set it on fire. We just don’t know,” said a relative, according to WBAL TV.

The suspects are described as a black male and Hispanic male. The pickup truck has a Maryland tag of 3DH8861. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-396-2100, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.