Tommy Lee Anderson & Leonnia Castillo: 5 Fast Facts

Tommy Lee Anderson and Leonnia Castillo were arrested in connection to allegations that the couple locked an elderly relative of Castillo’s in a dog kennel, starved her and beat her.

The two were arrested by Malakoff police after an officer was approached by a 70-year-old woman who claimed she was assaulted by a relative. She described a horrific scenario where she was brutally abused, forced to remain outside in dangerously hot temperatures, and starved.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anderson & Castillo Are Accused of Stealing The Victim’s Credit & Debit Cards & Forcing Her Into a Dog Kennel, Where They Allegedly Starved Her

Tommy Anderson and Leonnia Castillo habitually abused an older relative of Castillo's for nearly seven months, police said. https://t.co/lVz8yQMSUl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 29, 2018

According to the arrest affidavit, the elderly, 70-year-old woman approached a police officer and told him that she had been assaulted at a home on Wesley Street in Malakoff. The victim told police that she had been staying with a female relative and the relative’s boyfriend, who she later identified as Anderson and Castillo.

The affidavit states that the woman was coerced into buying a dog kennel, to which she accused Anderson and Castillo of locking her in.

“She stated that they would yell at her and not let her drink or eat,” the affidavit stated.

The couple is accused of holding the victim’s credit and debit cards, and using them to withdraw her disability money.

2. The Couple Also Allegedly Forced The Victim to Walk on Broken Glass, Locked Her Outside in Dangerous Heat & Tried to Drown Her in a Bathtub

The abuse didn’t stop there however; the victim shared horrific details with the police, including accusing the couple of locking her outside before forcing her in the dog kennel. They reportedly forced the victim to stay outside until she threw up, at which point she was locked in the kennel and starved, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit painted a devastating picture of abuse, accusing Anderson and Castillo of allegedly kicking her in her privates and holding her to the ground with their knees.

“[The victim] also stated that she was stripped naked down to her panties and forced to walk on glass that Castillo broke by throwing at her,” the affidavit stated.

The victim also told police that Castillo tried to drown her in a bathtub, according to the affidavit.

3. The Abuse Occurred For Over Eight Months Before The Victim Was Rescued By Other Relatives

The victim claimed that relatives tried to come and get her from the residence on Wesley Street, but Castillo refused to let her leave. The affidavit states that the abuse occurred between January 5 and August 22, when relatives were finally able to pick the victim up and take her to Mesquite.

While the victim was talking to the MPD officer, he noticed that she had a bruised left eye, numerous red, circular sores on her back, the outline of a hand print on her left arm, and cuts on her feet, according to the affidavit.

4. Castillo is Facing a Felony Injury to the Elderly Charge & Anderson is Charged With Felony Unlawful Restraint

Leonnia Darlene Anderson Castillo, 47, of Log Cabin, is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a first-degree felony injury to the elderly charge. Her bond amount has been set at $50,000, according to KLTV 7.

Tommy Lee Anderson, 49, of Malakoff, was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Aug. 25, on a felony unlawful restraint exposing to serious bodily injury charge, and he was released from the jail on Aug. 27 after he posted bail on a $15,000 bond amount, KLTV reports.

5. Social Media Users & Texas Citizens Are Outraged After News Broke of the Alleged Abuse

Several users commented on articles posted on social media, expressing outrage and disgust at the news of the alleged abuse against the elderly woman.

“This news is disgusting!” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Give them a break. They probably needed her disability money for drugs. Elder care at its finest,” another user wrote. “Seriously, they should just take them outside and shoot them.”

Others claimed there was a “special place in hell” for people like Anderson and Castillo, while others disagreed with having to pay taxes to keep them locked up.