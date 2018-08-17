Traffic at LAX: Man Found With Multiple Firearms In His Car

People can expect worse-than-usual traffic around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a series of incidents occurred on Friday morning, including a man allegedly found with multiple firearms in his car, and a suspicious device found in the area, though it’s unclear if the two are currently connected.

Now, traffic is being impacted by multiple police units, with traffic being diverted from the lower roadway of World Way North to the upper roadway of World Way North.

JUST IN: Traffic is being impacted at @flyLAXairport after a man was found with multiple firearms inside his truck on the lower level. https://t.co/e4NgCyBWZz — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 17, 2018

According to NBC Los Angeles, a man was found with a truck filled with multiple firearms inside, and was discovered at a checkpoint on the lower level of World Way North, and that “other suspicious things” were found inside of the truck. The LAPD bomb squad has responded to the scene, and all traffic has been diverted to the upper level for the airport.

Extensive delays can be expected in and out of LAX until officials have cleared the lower level of World Way North for traffic.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information as it comes.