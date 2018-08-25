Semi-Truck & Train Collide in Forth Worth: Report

A crash between a semi-truck and a TRE train in Forth Worth has left up to dozens injured and at least one person killed, according to early reports by Giles Hudson of CBS 11.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @MedStarEMSInfo: Crash involves a semi and a passenger train. At least 30 patients. One confirmed fatality. — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) August 25, 2018

Per MedStar, at least 30 people have been injured in the incident, and several are in critical condition. Hudson has since called it a “mass casualty” incident, though exact numbers are not yet known. It’s also not yet known what caused the semi to hit the train.

The semi-truck allegedly hit the train at a train crossing, though it took up to a quarter of a mile for the train to slow to a stop.