Semi-Truck & Train Collide in Forth Worth: Report

A crash between a semi-truck and a TRE train in Forth Worth has left up to dozens injured and at least one person killed, according to early reports by Giles Hudson of CBS 11.
Per MedStar, at least 30 people have been injured in the incident, and several are in critical condition. Hudson has since called it a “mass casualty” incident, though exact numbers are not yet known. It’s also not yet known what caused the semi to hit the train.
The semi-truck allegedly hit the train at a train crossing, though it took up to a quarter of a mile for the train to slow to a stop.
A semi-truck and a train have collided in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving dozens injured and at least one fatality reported thus far.