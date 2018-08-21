Trump and NY Mayor DeBlasio In Twitter Fight

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to slam New York’s “high taxing” mayor, Bill DeBlasio, for “stealing” his campaign slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” The president tweeted, “Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!” He also tagged Fox and Friends, perhaps hoping that the program would cover the issue.

Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

DeBlasio took a few hours before responding with the following:

The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it. https://t.co/dyoi1MdPAm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2018

DeBlasio Used the “Promises Made, Promises Kept” Slogan At a School Opening on Monday

On Monday, the New York Post reported that Bill DeBlasio had been photographed in front of a banner that read “promises made, promises kept” in Brooklyn. The mayor was in East New York, a section of Brooklyn, on Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new, 100-seat public school.

As the Post reported, President Trump has arepeatedly used the very same slogan for his own campaign events. He has also posted videos of himself using the slogan at least twice: once in September 2017, here; and another in July 2018, here.

When Asked About the Slogan, DeBlasio’s Spokesman Said, ‘This Is Stupid’

A New York Daily News reporter contacted Eric Phillips, a De Blasio spokesman, to ask about the similarity between DeBlasio’s slogan and Trump’s. But Phillips just dismissed the seeeming similarities as a coincidence. “This is stupid,” Mr. Phillips told the New York Daily News. “It is not novel rhetoric.”

DeBlasio is a liberal Democrat whom many believe has large political ambitions: he’s rumored to want to run for governor and eventually for president. He has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.