WATCH: Trump Tells Fox & Friends ‘Payments Came From Me’

President Trump gave his first television interview in the aftermath of the Paul Manafort verdict and the Michael Cohen guilty plea. The president sat down with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt Wednesday, August 22 at the White House. The full interview was set to air on Fox & Friends Thursday, August 23.

On Tuesday, August 21, Trump’s former lawyer and so-called “fixer” Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts. The charges included tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations. Cohen explicitly implicated the president in court with this plea deal.

Cohen discussed the payments he made to two women who claimed to have affairs with Donald Trump: adult film star Story Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. He admitted that the payments were intended to influence the 2016 election, by keeping the alleged affairs quiet. Cohen told the court the hush payments were made “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” meaning Donald Trump.

In April 2018, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was not aware of the $130,000 payment Cohen made to Stormy Daniels. That story changed in May after Rudy Giuliani revealed to Sean Hannity on Fox News that Trump had reimbursed Cohen. The president attempted to clarify, by explaining that he paid Cohen a monthly retainer. Then in July, Cohen released a recording of a conversation with Trump, in which the two were discussing buying McDougal’s story.

The story changed again when President Trump sat down with Ainsley Earhardt of Fox News on August 22. She asked him directly if he had known about the payments to Daniels and McDougal. Trump answered:

“Later on I knew, later on. But you have to understand, Ainsley, what he did, and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance—that’s a much bigger thing. Did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign. “They came from me and I tweeted about it. I don’t know if you know, but I tweeted about the payments. But they didn’t come out of the campaign. In fact, my first question when I heard about it was, did they come out of the campaign? Because that could be a little dicey. And they didn’t come out of the campaign. And that’s big. It’s not even a campaign violation.”

Earhart also asked about Trump’s relationship with Michael Cohen. The president downplayed their professional relationship, and also criticized Cohen’s abilities as a lawyer.

“He was a lawyer for me for, one of many. They always say ‘the lawyer,’ and then they like to add ‘the fixer.’ I don’t know him as a fixer. I don’t know where that term came from. He’s been a lawyer for me. Didn’t do big deals, did small deals. Not somebody that was with me that much. They make it sound like I didn’t live without him. I understood Michael Cohen very well. Turned out he wasn’t a very good lawyer, frankly. But he was somebody that was probably with me for about 10 years and I would see him sometimes.”

President Trump also discussed Paul Manafort during this exclusive interview. Earhardt asked if he would consider issuing a pardon for Manafort. In a preview of the interview, Earhardt claimed that the president said he would consider pardoning his former campaign chairman.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

To review: a federal jury found Paul Manafort guilty on eight of 18 counts on Tuesday, August 21. Manafort, who previously served as Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, was convicted on five tax fraud charges, two counts of bank fraud and one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts. The judge declared a mistrial on the other 10 counts. Manafort is 69 years old, meaning he could spend the rest of his life behind bars for these crimes. But a sentencing hearing was not yet scheduled because Manafort’s trial battle is only half over.

Manafort has another case ahead of him in September. He’ll face a different jury in Washington, D.C. on charges that include conspiracy, lying to the FBI and failing to register as a foreign agent.