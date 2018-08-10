Omarosa Claims She Saw Trump Eating Paper: Memes & Jokes

One of the more bizarre claims in Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book on President Donald Trump: Omarosa alleges that she once walked in on Trump eating paper in the Oval Office. The White House denies the accusations in Omarosa’s new tome.
According to The Hill, the Trump paper eating moment supposedly occurred after Trump had just met with Michael Cohen, who was the president’s attorney at the time and who is now under federal investigation by Robert Mueller’s team. Omarosa claims in her new book that Trump was chewing up paper when she walked into the Oval Office.
Not surprisingly, the memes and jokes flew on social media as a result of the bizarre claim. Some people were just baffled.
Here’s what you need to know:
Omarosa Claims She Was Surprised to See Trump Chewing & Swallowing Paper
Omarosa recounted the story in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House.
“I saw him put a note in his mouth. Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive,” she writes.
The Washington Post first published the book excerpt.
It’s far from the only incendiary Omarosa claim in the new book, but it’s probably the oddest. She also claims that she was offered what she perceived as hush money to stay silent after she was fired from the administration, and she paints Trump as racist and a narcissist, according to The Post.
Omarosa claims the paper-eating episode occurred in the Oval Office. The supposed encounter occurred in 2017.
The White House Has Fired Back, Calling the Claims False
The White House wasted no time in attacking Omarosa and her book with presidential Press Secretary Sarah Sanders saying it was “riddled with lies and false accusations.”
Sanders told The Post, “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”
The Washington Post reported that Omarosa taped some of her conversations in the White House.
However, the Post adding that Omarosa’s allegations – including the eating paper incident – are not verified. “There is no proof that he chewed on paper, and several White House aides laughed at the assertion and said it was not true,” according to The Post.
Pollster Frank Luntz also pushed back at the Omarosa book, writing on Twitter, “I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”
New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali responded, “I feel like books used to go through more fact-checking. So many big books in the past year, that got big advances, have had major fact checking issues.”