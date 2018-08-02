Trump Rally Tonight: How to Livestream It & What to Expect

Trump is holding a rally tonight in the Wilkes-Barre Township of Pennsylvania, specifically to campaign for Rep. Lou Barletta. Barletta is looking to unseat the incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

How To Watch The Trump Rally Tonight

Join me tomorrow night at 7pmE in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY! Tickets: https://t.co/dR6EzS3Q8L pic.twitter.com/c52kIxvdF7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

The rally will take place at 7PM, EST, barring any delays.

The rally should be covered by all major news stations, including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. But if you don’t have cable, there will be several opportunities to watch the rally online.

A number of publications will be streaming the rally online as it happens. Pottstown Patch is one such publication that has already set up a livestream link in preparation for the rally tonight. C-SPAN has also set up a livestream link for viewers to watch it, as well.

What to Expect for the Trump Rally Tonight

Trump’s rally in Florida on Tuesday night was filled with contention and controversy, from CNN’s Jim Acosta getting aggressively booed and heckled, to Trump telling his supporters that his administration had “ended the War on Christmas.”

Between Trump’s history at rallies, his latest tweets, and the current political landscape, here are a series of topics that you might see at the rally tonight:

CNN heckling, reference of CNN and other news sites as “Fake News”

The protests around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s

The “TOTAL HOAX” of the Russian collusion investigation

The Koch brothers, and their claim that Trump is being unfair to workers

Kim Jong Un’s “kind action” of returning home the remains of fallen soldiers from the Korean War

A recent poll by Rasmussen that reveals Trump approval ratings are currently at 50%, which is higher than Obama’s was at this time in his presidency

This post will be updated with relevant information as the rally approaches.