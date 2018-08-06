Two Swimmers Drowned After Lake Michigan Rescue Effort: Video

At least two people drowned in Lake Michigan near Grand Haven on Sunday, after wave heights reached between 3 and 5 feet.

The first swimmer, identified as 64 year old David Knaffle of Wyoming, was pulled from the lake at about noon local time. Emergency workers and beach-goers who had formed a human chain to help rescue struggling swimmers.

An off-duty firefighter went into the water to try and rescue Knaffle, who was completely submerged. CPR was performed on him, and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, a second man drowned in the same spot. His name has not been released yet — but police said that he was about 20 years old and came from Lansing, Michigan.

Rescue workers were summoned to the State Park Pavillion in Grand Haven at 3:45 PM, after a report that swimmers were struggling in the waves. He was pulled out of about five feet of water and wsas rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Bystanders managed to pull five swimmers out of the water. Two of the — a 17 year old girl and a 20 year old man — were sent to the hospital but are now in critical condition.

You can see video of the rescue effort here: