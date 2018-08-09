Tyrone McAllister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyrone McAllister, the son of a San Francisco Bay Area police chief, was apprehended following a brutal attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man named Sahib Singh.

Video footage of McAllister and another unknown boy beating Singh has been released, via security footage from a nearby home. Singh was taken to the hospital for his injuries; McAllister and the other boy beat him so aggressively that his turban fell off at one point.

McAllister is 18 years old and has been estranged from his family for months. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tyrone McAllister & Another Unidentified Boy Brutally Attacked Sihab Singh at Six in the Morning on August 6

At six in the morning on Monday, August 6, McAllister and another boy approached Sihab Singh, a 71-year-old Sikh man, and proceeded to kick and beat him onto the ground. One of the boys kicked Singh twice in the ground, and once Singh was bleeding on the ground they left.

Police have determined the incident to be one motivated by robbery rather than anything related to a hate crime, because the boys can be seen searching for a wallet in the video.

2. McAllister & the Boy Reportedly Were in Possession of a Gun at the Time of the Incident

Tyrone McAllister is one of the suspects Manteca PD is looking for in the video we painted of the robbery and beating of 71 year old Sikh man in Manteca. pic.twitter.com/fvkPHrF34C — 209 Times (@209TimesCA) August 8, 2018

According to The Manteca Bulletin, the boys were in possession of a gun at the time. After kicking Singh repeatedly and even spitting on him, one of the boys reportedly waved a gun at Singh before they both left in a dark colored car.

The Manteca Bulletin also reported that Singh waited a full six hours before reporting the incident to the authorities, allegedly because he “feared for his life.”

3. McAllister’s Father, Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, Said He Is “Shaken to the Core”

Tyrone McAllister is confirmed to be son of Union City PD Chief Darryl McAllister. In a statement, Chief McAllister says his son has been estranged from the family for several months. "Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel." — Nicholas Filipas (@nicholasfilipas) August 8, 2018

Police Chief Darryl McAllister released a statement following the arrest of his son in connection with the violent event. In a lengthy statement posted to Facebook, McAllister wrote,

“I am completely disgusted in sharing with you that, later yesterday evening, I received a call from the Manteca PD that the suspect in this horrific crime turns out to by my 18-year old son. He has been estranged from our family and our home for several months now.

Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now. Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values. Crime has never been an element of our household, our values, nor the character to which we hold ourselves.

Despite having the desire any parent would have in wanting to protect their child, my oath is (and always will be) to the law and my vow of integrity guides me through this horrendous difficulty. My stomach has been churning from the moment I learned this news. Even though my status as a law enforcement leader has no bearing or relation to the case whatsoever, I am nonetheless devastated by how much the nature of my son’s actions are such a departure from everything I have stood for in my personal life, and in my 37-year policing career.”

4. Tyrone McAllister Had Been Estranged From His Family for Months & Living on His Own, Father Said

A suspect arrested Wednesday in the brutal assault of a 71-year-old Sikh man is the estranged son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, who helped authorities apprehend him. https://t.co/eyKRrh1IEx — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) August 9, 2018

Darryl McAllister confirmed that his son Tyrone had been estranged from the family for several months leading up to the incident.

In part of his Facebook statement, McAllister said of his son, “My son began to lose his way a couple years ago, while he was a juvenile, running away and getting involved in a bad crowd. He pretty much divorced his friends and family, associating with people none of us knew. He got into trouble for some theft-related crimes and ended up spending several months in juvenile hall. As an adult, he was again arrested for a theft-related incident, and he ended up spending another three months in adult jail as a result. Since being released he has been wayward and has not returned to our family home for several months.”

McAllister also confirmed that he and his wife worked with the authorities to apprehend their son, a fact which was confirmed by the Union City Police department, as well.

5. McAllister Has Been Arrested on Charges of Attempted Robbery, Elder Abuse & Assault With a Deadly Weapon

"Disgusted." "Embarrassed, dejected and hurt." Statement by @UnionCityPD_CA Chief Darryl McAllister, whose 18yo estranged son was arrested by #MantecaPD in attack of Sikh man https://t.co/u1OmHHTWdO pic.twitter.com/TIHgLK9w19 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 8, 2018

McAllister was arrested two days after the incident, along with an unidentified 16-year-old boy whose name has not been disclosed. Both boys have been arrested on the same charges: attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

The Manteca Police Department has not explained how, specifically, officers were able to locate McAllister and the other boy, though it did explain in a statement that the effort to apprehend the boys was “collaborative” between the police force and the community.

Investigations supervisor Sgt. Miller said, “The public’s assistance in providing information with this case was instrumental in identifying the suspects and allowed my investigators to make a quick arrest.”