Where Are The Unite for Justice Protests Against Kavanaugh?

We CANNOT have a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court from a president who is under investigation.

We’ll see you in the streets on 8/26 to #UniteForJustice: https://t.co/ccj3VFX5tC pic.twitter.com/kf1UXU8xzm — NARAL (@NARAL) August 22, 2018

On Sunday, August 26, protests will take place across the United States over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The “day of action” protests are organized by NARAL Pro-Choice America, MoveOn.org, and a group of other community groups across the country.

Protesters are concerned about Kavanaugh’s record on abortion rights, environmental protections, and immigration. The organizers wrote,

“There’s no doubt: Kavanaugh would rule to gut Roe and criminalize abortion, gut health care, attack voting rights and LGBTQ rights, slash environmental protections, and further damage workers’ and immigrant rights. If Senators vote to confirm Kavanaugh, they would cement into place the worst and most dangerous of Donald Trump’s policies for generations to come.”

Demonstrations are organized from coast to coast. You can find a full list of events here.

The ‘Flagship’ Protest Happens in Downtown Manhattan, at Noon

"IF WE FIGHT LIKE HELL, WE CAN WIN!" @chelseahandler lays out how terrifying close we are to losing #RoevWade in #ThisIsNotADrill. RSVP to join the national day of action to #UniteForJustice and #StopKavanaugh on 8/26: https://t.co/fvF0C7nHiw pic.twitter.com/3T0i2PFZ4i — NARAL (@NARAL) August 20, 2018

Unite for Justice is throwing its strength behind a big protest in Manhattan’s Foley Square, in front of the federal courthouse. The protest will start at noon on Sunday.

Speakers include Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney; Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate; Kaylie Hanson Long, National Director of Communications for NARAL and Cleo Wade, Artist, Poet and Best-selling Author.

In nearby Maplewood, New Jersey, protesters have organized a “Handmaid’s Tale” protest. The event is expected to be much smaller than the New York protest. Protesters are asked to wear red robes in the style of the clothing worn by oppressed women in the dystopian novel by Margarret Atwood, A Handmaid’s Tale.

Other, smaller protests are planned through the tri-state area. You can read a list of those here.

No Protests Are Planned in DC, But There Are Events in Nearby Virginia and Maryland

As we prepare to fight back in a pivotal moment in our country, we stand on the shoulders of giants. To the women who came before us and the women who will come after us, we will NOT let you down.

Join the movement to #StopKavanaugh: https://t.co/ccj3VFX5tC #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/SAHIGI6WgT — NARAL (@NARAL) August 24, 2018

Unite for Justice has not organized any demonstrations in Washington DC itself. There are a range of events planned in nearby locations throughout Virginia and Maryland. You can find a list of those events here. Be aware that many of the events are planned in people’s homes and many of those may already be full to capacity, since there has been a lot of interest in the protests.

Protests are organized in Alexandria, Virginia; Annapolis, Maryland; Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Baltimore, Maryland. The list of events is here.

Major Protests Are Also Planned in San Francisco, Houston, and Las Vegas

#UniteForJustice is heating up with over 170 events across the country. Find one near you here: https://t.co/4dUSypEimT — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) August 25, 2018

Protesters will gather at the Civic Center in San Francisco ta 1PM. You can read more about the plans here. Speakers at the protest will include Congresswoman Barbara Lee; NARAL Pro-Choice California State Director Amy Everitt; State Senator Scott Wiener; Assemblymember David Chiu; Reverend Yolanda Norton; and LGBT Rights Activist Rebecca Prozan.

In Houston, a demonstration will be held at the Federal Courthouse at 10AM. No speakers have been confirmed for the event yet. You can read more about the demonstration, and see advice about logistics, here.

In Las Vegas, protesters will gather in Sunset Park at 10AM. You can read more about that event here.

You can find a list of all the protests — big and small — planned for Sunday right here.