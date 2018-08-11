Unite the Right 2018 Counter Protests: Times & Locations

Groups of counterprotesters are joining forces to speak out against the Unite the Right 2018 (or Unite the Right 2) rally that is taking place in Washington D.C. on Sunday, August 12. (Organizer Jason Kessler could not get permission to host a rally in Charlottesville again, so he moved the Unite the Right rally to Washington, D.C.) Here is the counter protests’ schedule and everything you need to know about what is happening. These are listed in chronological order for Sunday, August 12. (Note: Although there have been rumors about ‘Antifa’ groups attending, none of the groups below have labeled themselves as Antifa.) We will update this story as more information is available.

United to Love Rally: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastern at the National Mall

The United to Love conference, “Standing Together Against All Forms of Hate” is happening on Sunday, August 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastern on the National Mall, between 3rd and 4th streets in Washington, D.C. More details are here. This is an interfaith worship service and rally, and it’s an initiative of the Baltimore-Washington Conference of The United Methodist Church.It’s open “to all who believe love is stronger than hate.”

Some people will leave at 10:30 a.m. Eastern from Christ UMC to walk to the National Mall. There will also be a prayer meeting at 3rd Street on the National Mall at 7 a.m.

A worship service will begin at 11 a.m. (livestreamed at Capitol Hill UMC), followed by music at 12:30 p.m., and the rally from 1-3 p.m. Eastern.

Shut It Down D.C.’s ‘Hate Not Welcome’ Rally: 12 -3 p.m. Eastern at Freedom Plaza

The coalition Shut It Down D.C. will host a rally, followed by a march and subsequent second rally, on August 12. This is a coalition of more than 40 organizations.

Here is map we created of downtown DC to help assist your travel, bathroom, and accessibility needs #DefendDC #StillHereStillStrong#RiseUpFightBack pic.twitter.com/3rSs1h1Hp9 — ShutItDownDC (@shutitdowndc) August 11, 2018

The first rally will take place at Freedom Plaza and it’s being called the Still Here, Still Strong rally. It will last from 12-3 p.m. Eastern and will consist of a three-hour program of speakers and musicians. (Freedom Plaza is between 13th and 14th streets Northwest along Pennsylvania Avenue.)

Refuse Fascism is also taking part in the Lafayette Park event. They have said in the past that they are not Antifa and only support non-violent protests. (See Heavy’s previous story about the topic here.)

The Facebook page for the day’s worth of events is here. So far, 1,600 have RSVP’d that they are attending and 3,200 have expressed interest on Facebook.

Unite Against Hate, 12-4 p.m. Eastern, Lincoln Memorial

This Agape March is a march for love and civil rights. They plan to meet at noon at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. and rally until 4 p.m.

“We ask that people of all races, religions, genders, and ages join us at the Lincoln Memorial tomorrow at 12:00pm to stand together against hate. We will be joined by religious leaders from many Faiths, hear from victims of hate crimes, as well as, speeches from impassioned activists from across the country.”

The event page is here.

Rally Against Fascists: 12 p.m Eastern at Freedom Plaza

The D.C. International Socialist Organization is hosting a Rally Against Fascists at Freedom Plaza at 12 p.m. Eastern, followed by a march at 3:30 p.m. to Lafayette Park. This is partly in partnership with Shut It Down. The Facebook event page for this one is here.

Occupy Lafayette Park: 1 p.m. Eastern

This counter protest begins at Lafayette Park at 1 p.m. Eastern and they plan to stay as long as it takes (possibly until midnight.) The event page is here. This is being organized by the ANSWER Coalition.

The group writes: “Emboldened by the anti-immigrant and white supremacist Trump White House, these fascist forces feel that they can expand their movement of hate and bigotry. They must be stopped. Stand against racism and fascism on Sunday, August 12!”

In a press release sent to Heavy, Refuse Fascism noted that they are co-sponsoring and participating in the Occupy Lafayette Park event that is taking place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at Lafayette Square.

Create UNITY: 1-3 p.m. Eastern at President Lincoln’s Cottage

This is an opportunity for people who want to protest but stay away from the more intense action. This is an interactive art project from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at President Lincoln’s Cottage at Upshurt Street NW at Rock Creek Church Road NW. The Facebook page for the event is here.

“Join us for a UNITY program, an interactive public art project that explores unity in our diversity… This program is free and open to the public, away from the crowds of the Mall. Parking is free, but limited. We encourage participants to walk or use public transportation. There is no RSVP required.”

Rise Up, Fight Back Counter Protest: 2 p.m. Eastern at 905 16th ST NW

Catch us out during our community walk to learn more about how we’re going to #RiseUpFightBack the Unite the Right on Sunday! #blacklivesmatter. Next stop Good Hope Road pic.twitter.com/KA2jk3iV3o — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) August 11, 2018

This counter protest, run by Black Lives Matter D.C., is being hosted alongside Shut It Down. They are meeting at 12 p.m. Eastern at 16th Street and I Street, near Lafayette Park. More specifically, they are meeting at 905 16th Street NW.

The event page for this counterprotest is here.

If taking the Metro Rail, take the Red Line to Metro Center, Orange/Silver lines to Federal Triangle, or carpool or take a taxi or Lyft. This is because Farragut West and McPherson Metro stations will be closed, the event page explains.

Trans and Queer #ResistDance: 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Eastern at Dupont Circle

From 2:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern, The Future is Feminist is hosting a Trans and Queer #ResistDance Against White Supremacy. The event will be held at Dupont Circle in D.C.

The Facebook event page is here.

Here is the page’s description: “On August 12, the Unite the Right rally will descend onto our city, bringing dozens of nazis and white supremacists into our communities. As a part of a larger collective and organizations working to combat white nationalism, get ready to join your friends, neighbors, and fabulous strangers for the #ResisDance!

While nazis and white supremacists spread an ideology of racism and genocide, we are here to fiercely and unapologetically celebrate our communities and our existence – and of course drown them out with bumpin’ beats and lots of rainbow biodegradable confetti!

If you have been to a previous dance protest, we want to be clear that this will be a bit different. We are taking many steps to ensure that we create a safe environment, but we also recognize that we are dealing with people whose ideology encourages (and necessitates) violence. We want to acknowledge this risk and share that we’re taking precautions for our protection while also recognizing the vital importance of resisting.”

The REAL White People’s Rally & March: 2:30 p.m. Eastern at Foggy Bottom-GWU Station

The Facebook event page for this counterprotest is here. This is currently scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, August 12, at 2301 I ST. NW in Washington D.C. (Foggy Bottom-GWU Station.) They plan to meet at Foggy Bottom and march to Lafayette Square, down Pennsylvania Avenue, and then rally until at least 7 p.m. Essentially, this group’s plan is to meet at the same location and time as the Unite the Right 2018 group, and then be present during the UTR’s rally which is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Shut It Down D.C. March: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

If you are arrested while protesting in DC, the NLG is there to support If youre in DC please fill out this form. This is securely stored where only NLG people can see it and view it. https://t.co/OBkxryyIAm pic.twitter.com/TOvTwUpoyK — ShutItDownDC (@shutitdowndc) August 11, 2018

Shut It Down D.C. will then lead a march to Lafayette Square, which is where the Unite the Right 2 Rally is also taking place. The march begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Shut It Down D.C. notes: “There will be a clear division between the end of the rally and the start of the march. You should not come on the march if you do not want to be put in a potentially risky/confrontational situation, as we will be in the same space as the white supremacist rally.”

The Facebook page for the day’s worth of events is here.

The International Socialist Organization will be hosting their own march from the same location to Lafayette Square at the same time.

Shut It Down D.C. Rally: 4 p.m. Eastern in Lafayette Square

The march will conclude at Lafayette Square and will then become a continued rally. Shut It Down D.C. calls this a “high risk space” because of its proximity to the Unite the Right 2018 events. The length of the rally is not known.

The Facebook page for the day’s worth of events is here.

The International Socialist Organization will be hosting their own rally at the same location at the same time, partly in conjunction with Shut It Down. Theirs will last until 8 p.m. Eastern.