Valhalla Hospital Shooting in Westchester, New York

There are reports of a shooting at Valhalla Hospital in Westchester, New York, on the morning of August 8. LoHud.com’s Frank Becerra tweeted that the alleged gunfire occurred on the fourth floor of the medical center. Becerra later tweeted that the shooter was “down” and a weapon was recovered. There are rumors that the shooting may be related to a domestic incident. NBC New York has called the shooting a “murder-suicide.” The call of shots fired first came through at 9:30 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., the situation is under control.

Westchester Medical Center employee Jaime Kuhn was arriving to work when … pic.twitter.com/1uXat41jd8 — Tania Savayan (@TaniaSavayan) August 8, 2018

The hospital is located at 100 Woods Road in Valhalla, New York. The facility has 652 beds. The hospital is renowned for its work in kidney and liver transplants as well as the work of the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a specialty children’s hospital. The fourth floor is home to the transplant, vascular surgery, general surgery, trauma surgery, plastic surgery and ophthalmology centers. The LoHud.com report mentions that doctors in lab coats “were seen milling about outside the hospital” in the aftermath of the attack. A hospital employee, Clarance McMillan, told the website, “Sometimes family members get a little outraged. They don’t understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this one of those situations.” The hospital cares for over 120,000 patients per year, according to their website.

In September 2004, the hospital made world news when doctors diagnosed former President Bill Clinton’s heart condition. The president suffered from several severely clogged arteries and had surgery shortly afterwards at Columbia-Presbyterian Center of New York-Presbyterian Hospital.