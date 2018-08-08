WATCH: Daniel Hambrick Shot While Running Away from Officer

Daniel Hambrick, a 25-year-old African American man, was shot and killed by Officer Andrew Delke, also 25, the evening of July 26. Video of the confrontation was released by Nashville District Attorney’s office Wednesday.

The surveillance video, obtained by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) from a nearby school, shows Hambrick running away from Delke before Delke starts shooting. In the video, Hambrick doesn’t appear to turn around and face Delke before the officer opens fire.

WARNING: this video has graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Delke appears to approach Hambrick after another officer arrives on scene. It’s unclear from the video footage whether other officers were rendering aid as they arrived and approached Hambrick.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Nashville Mayor David Briley’s office announced that it is calling on the Metro Nashville Police Department to “undergo a comprehensive review” of the department’s policing strategies.

The shooting has renewed claims of racial bias on the police force, according to the Tennessean. Tennessee NAACP and black Nashville clergy are calling for more police accountability, demanding that all police officers wear body cameras and for “the mayor and city council [to] create a community oversight board to examine police misconduct claims,” according to the Tennessean.

JUST IN: DA's office says they have recovered video from the officer involved shooting of Daniel Hambrick. Video is from an MDHA camera and nearby school pic.twitter.com/EyRZf3rSMX — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) August 8, 2018

District Attorney Glenn Funk “has not made any legal judgments about Officer Delke’s actions,” and Briley himself has made no judgments yet on the situation, he said. He urged restless members of the community to be patient as the investigation continues.

“We all want to know what happened on the 26th of July,” Briley said during a news conference. “This video will shed some light on those circumstances, but it certainly won’t be the last information our community receives.”

.@MayorBriley discusses the DA’s release of video of the Daniel Hambrick shooting. pic.twitter.com/3VBGXcaCQS — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) August 8, 2018

The fatal shooting unfolded on the night of July 26, after officers were out looking for a stolen vehicle. According to the Tennessean, officers spotted a vehicle that fit the description, but the driver fled the scene. When Delke spotted the vehicle once again later that evening at John Henry Hale Apartments, he pulled into the parking lot, according to authorities.

Video taken by the Metro Development and Housing Agency shows Hendrick and two others fleeing after being approached by Delke in a parking lot. According to the TBI, it appeared Hambrick had a “dark object” in his hand, and a handgun was later found near the scene of the shooting, according to the police department, who posted a picture of the handgun on Twitter after the incident.

“The situation escalated further, for reasons still under investigation, and resulted in the officer firing his service weapon several times, striking Hambrick,” the TBI reports.

The shooting sparked anger and unrest among community activists, who claim the shooting was racially biased. Hambrick is the second fatal shooting of a black man in Nashville in two years, according to the Tennessean. In February 2017, another white Metro officer fatally shot Jocques Clemmons, a 31-year-old black man. No criminal charges were filed in the case.