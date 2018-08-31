WATCH: Ariana Grande Performance at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

With the funeral a little behind schedule, Ariana Grande sang Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” singers standing directly in front of Pres. Bill Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy.

There was criticism right out of the gate about the length of her dress.

I can’t believe Ariana Grande is walking into the house of the lord FOR A FUNERAL in this little ass dress — E. (@ElayneVirginia) August 31, 2018

The AP reported, and it’s clear in the video, that Grande may have been unsure about the blocking for the stage, meaning where she was supposed to stand.

Ariana…why are you tempting Bill Clinton and Jesse Jackson with your too short dress? Have you never heard of “fingertip-length” ensembles? This is a funeral girl. #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/z0YJQOkLPn — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) August 31, 2018

I’m just going to say it: Ariana’s dress was disrespectful. Way too short for a pulpit. You dress for the ocassion and the venue. Govern yourself accordingly. When in doubt, let the hem of your garment at least touch your knee. #ArethaHomegoing — Wendi C. Thomas (@wendi_c_thomas) August 31, 2018

But if some questioned Grande’s decision to wear a short dress for the funeral, others said it was much ado about nothing.

This Ariana Grande dress situation is why black millennials don’t go to church anymore 😂 — Ry (@JustRyCole) August 31, 2018

Then, an an image popped up on social media that showed Greater Grace Temple Pastor Charles H. Ellis III’s embrace of Grande where some allege he was touching the singer’s breast.

The AP reported that Grande did have an “awkward hug from one of the officiants at Franklin’s funeral.”

i see a lot of people talking about ariana’s dress but not a lot of tweets about the pastor’s hand touching ariana #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/QMmRhwwuW0 — lina (@idkbutsweetener) August 31, 2018

The exchange between Grande and Ellis however was when he told the singer he thought an Ariana Grande was a new menu item at Taco Bell.