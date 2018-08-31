WATCH: Ariana Grande Performance at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

With the funeral a little behind schedule, Ariana Grande sang Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” singers standing directly in front of Pres. Bill Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy.
There was criticism right out of the gate about the length of her dress.
The AP reported, and it’s clear in the video, that Grande may have been unsure about the blocking for the stage, meaning where she was supposed to stand.
But if some questioned Grande’s decision to wear a short dress for the funeral, others said it was much ado about nothing.
Then, an an image popped up on social media that showed Greater Grace Temple Pastor Charles H. Ellis III’s embrace of Grande where some allege he was touching the singer’s breast.
The AP reported that Grande did have an “awkward hug from one of the officiants at Franklin’s funeral.”
The exchange between Grande and Ellis however was when he told the singer he thought an Ariana Grande was a new menu item at Taco Bell.