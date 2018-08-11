WATCH: Baltimore Cop Brutally Beats Civilian

TW: Police Violence This is a video of the @BaltimorePolice reported to be from earlier today. And this is why folks don’t have any faith in the police. @MayorPugh50, what’s your response to this? What is happening with the consent decree? pic.twitter.com/yABsCZDEmq — deray (@deray) August 11, 2018

A video showing police in Baltimore brutally punching a man and knocking him down onto the sidewalk went viral on social media today. You can watch that video here.

In the video, two police officers can be seen on the street. One policeman is face to face with a young, African American man. It’s hard to hear what the officer says, but the civilian gets in his face and yells, “go away!” Then the civilian yells, “don’t touch me!”

The cop immediately starts punching him, again and again. His partner seems to be trying half-heartedly to restrain him, but the policeman lands punch after punch, knocking the civilian to the ground, even as the civilian keeps screaming.

Another man is heard saying, “I got it all” — presumably meaning that he’s recording the whole interaction.

The Baltimore Police Commissioner Says He Is ‘Deeply Disturbed’ By the Video

The Baltimore Police Commissioner, Gary Tuggle, issued a statement, saying that he was “disturbed” by the video. He said the officer involved has been suspended pending an investigation. You can read the full text of his statement here.

The police officer’s name has not been released yet. This is a developing story.