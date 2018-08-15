WATCH: Bear Caught on Camera Inside Connecticut Liquor Store

In a surveillance video captured on Monday by Crazy Bruce’s Discount Liquor on Farmington Avenue in Bristol, Connecticut, a bear is seen walking on to the sidewalk and into the store.

Most thought it was a dog from afar, but once close, realized it was actually a black bear.

According to NBC Connecticut,when employee Daniel Thibodeau saw the bear enter through the automatic doors, he knew he had to act quickly. He’s had zero training on what to do in these situations. It’s not every day you come face-to-face with a black bear.

“Instinct I guess, that’s what I’m thinking,” Thibodeau told NBC. Thibodeau locked the doors before the bear could get into the main store.

The bear ran off without showing any signs of aggression. He didn’t harm anyone. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called.

Watch the full video here.