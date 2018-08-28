WATCH: ‘Bee Man’ Finds Massive Hornets Nest in El Camino

A man they call the “Bee Man” went live on Sunday with video of himself pulling a part a massive hornets nest that had taken over the inside of an old Chevy El Camino. The video already has half a million views due to the fact that most of us have never seen a hive this size.

“Bee Man,” real name Travis Watson, knew exactly how to handle the European Hornets that grow up two inches long. A family in Youngstown, Ohio reached out to him after a hive had grown the entire height of the inside of one of their old cars.

“Whenever possible, we strive for environmentally conscious live removal of honey bees,” Watson’s website reads, but in this case, a blend of pesticides known as pyrethroids was used to exterminate the hive. European hornets do not pollinate as honey bees do. They damage nature rather than contribute to it. They destroy trees to gather materials to build their nests, WFMJ reported.

Watson injected the pesticides into the hive and slowly pulled it a part. He couldn’t fit the pieces into one plastic bag, so he had to get another. Watson claims that unless his clients want to keep the extracted parts of the hives, they just get discarded.

“This is not my first time seeing them,” said Watson. He receives between 20 and 30 calls each year to exterminate these European hornets.