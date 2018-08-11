WATCH: Live Coverage of Stolen Plane in Seattle

Late Friday night, an airline employee stole an airplane from Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle. The airport briefly ground to a halt as flights were canceled and staff scrambled to understand what was going on. Fighter pilots chased the plane as the mechanic who had stolen it did “stunts” and eventually crashed. You can read more about the theft here.

No passengers were onboard the plane when it was stolen.

You can watch live coverage of updates and details about the stolen plane on Seattle’s King5 TV here.