WATCH: Donald Trump Jr Compares Democrats to Nazis

Donald Trump, Jr said today that the Democratic Party’s platform was “really aligned” with fascism and Nazism.

He made the comment to the right-wing TV network, One America News Network, at the screening of a Dinesh D’Souza film on Thursday. You can see his comments here.

The president’s son said that “the left” has been accusing conservatives of being close to fascism and to Nazis. But according to Donald Jr, the “actual platform” of the “modern left” is closely aligned to the Nazi and fascist platforms.

Trump Jr said,

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about all these things, fascism and Nazism on the right. When you look at the actual history of how those things [fascism and nazism] evolved, and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that actual platform compared to the platform of the modern left, you say wait a minute, those things are really aligned and really, frankly contrary to the right…So I think it’s important to have that message out there, based on actual facts, based on actual history.”