WATCH: Laura Ingraham Says The America We Know And Love Doesn’t Exist Anymore…Because of Immigration

  • Updated

Laura Ingraham, the Fox News commentator and provocateur, says the “America we know and love” is disappearing because of demographic changes — due to both legal and illegal immigration.

Ingraham started out her show on Wednesday with a jab at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ingraham played a clip of Ocasio Cortez talking about the changes to the Democratic party — Ocasio Cortez says that Democrats are now poorer and more radical than they were in the past, because the America of the 1990s doesn’t exist any more.

Ingraham pokes fun at some of what Ocasio Cortez says. You can watch the full video here.

Then, Ingraham says, she does agree with Ocasio Cortez on one point: America is changing. Ingraham says,

“In some parts of the country it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. They’re changes that none of us ever voted for and that most of us don’t like.

From Virginia to California we see start examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Much of this is related to illegal – and in some cases legal – immigration that of course progressives love.”

Ingraham goes on to discuss sanctuary cities and crime. You can watch the full clip here.

  • Published
3 Comments

Anonymous

With the decline of whites in this country via suicide, murder, murder-suicide, drug over doses and low low birthrates of course the America they know and love doesn’t exist anymore. They could just take over another land and start over and let in only white immigrants to let it flourish, only to die out just like now with the aforementioned list of happenings.

Anonymous

The America “we” or her people know and love doesn’t exist anymore because of all time high of murder-suicides, murder, suicide, over dosing on illegal substances or prescription medication that didn’t belong to that person (which was sold to them by someone else) or if it is their prescribe pain killers, they just decided to not realize when the pain is completely gone and wanted to get their high.

Heil Siege to that trash too and all the like-minded immigrants like her as well.

