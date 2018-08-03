WATCH: Man Drags Unconscious Passenger Off Train Video [GRAPHIC]

In a video that is quickly going viral and causing outrage online, a man dressed in a business suit was seen dragging an unconscious man off a train so the train wouldn’t be delayed. You can watch the video above. Los Angeles police are investigating. The man who dragged the passenger off the train has not yet been identified.

Here’s one version of the video, which some may consider graphic, despite portions of the video being blurred out:

Here’s another version of the video, shared on Twitter by the Root. It includes profanity and has some graphic content:

(*Warning: Graphic content*)

A black man who suffered a seizure was dragged off of a California train by a heartless white man who didn't want his ride to be delayed. pic.twitter.com/zrKtVKzi03 — The Root (@TheRoot) August 3, 2018

And here’s a news report by Fox 11 Los Angeles about what happened, also showing the video:

You can watch the original, unedited video, which contains nudity and profanity, and see the comments shared by the person who posted the video, here. William Campbell, who recorded the video, wrote, in part:

“I asked the brotha what was goin on in hopes of assisting him w/out him havin to be arrested. The brotha and others began explaining the Indian man was lyin on the ground inside of the train at that point had jus had a seizure. They said the white boy had dragged the Indian by the door to get him off the train. Another brotha was on the phone w/911. A sista was communicating w/the train conductor that’s why the train is not in motion durin this video. As they were explaining what happened the train stopped & the white boy began draggin the brotha off the train. That’s when the video begins…” [sic, except all caps taken out]

The incident happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. at the Metro Blue Line Willow Station, ABC 7 reported. The unidentified man dragged the unconscious man off the plane and left him on a Metro platform. The man in the suit can be seen tossing the victim’s belongings out of the train and onto the platform before he returned to his seat. At one point, the man in the suit can also be seen checking the unconscious man’s pulse.

Campbell told ABC 7 that the unconscious man revived shortly before the medics arrived and was taken to the hospital.

In a statement, Metro said: “Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system. We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform.”

Now people are trying to identify the man in the suit. Here are photos of him from the video:

People on social media are speaking out about the video. Some posts have profanity in them:

He dragged an unresponsive man that just had a seizure off the train because he didn't want to have to wait for paramedics to come… "other people on this train want to get home" People are disgusting. — key (@simply_Kii) August 3, 2018

Nah. I’m GLAD that man was recording. The white man should have NEVER dragged the unconscious man off the train like that. PERIOD. Says a lot about his character. The white man SHOULD have gotten help & been patient. Dassit. Record everything. Fuck that. — Bunz 🇵🇷🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@BX_Bunz) August 3, 2018

If you know anything about what happened, call your local police, as the situation is being investigated.