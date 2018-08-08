WATCH: Mollie Tibbetts Acting ‘Totally Normal’ a Day Before Her Disappearance

A video taken by Mollie Tibbetts friend showing the young woman acting like her “normal, outgoing, happy self” has surfaced, via Fox News.

The video, which was recorded via Snapchat by Olivia Ritter, shows Tibbetts laughing and being silly with her friend, the day before she disappeared without a trace.

You can watch it here:

Here’s what you need to know.

Mollie Was Acting ‘Totally Normal’ the Day Before Her Disappearance, & Hadn’t Been Talking to Anyone ‘Suspicious’

To Fox News, Ritter said, “She was totally normal that day. All of her actions were the same as they had been previous days. She hadn’t been talking about anyone suspiciously or randomly. She was her normal, outgoing, happy self.”

In the video, Tibbetts is wearing a tie-dye shirt and laughing. Notably, her iPhone and Fitbit can be seen. Neither family nor friends have been able to locate either of those devices, and have been hopeful that they could be used to locate Tibbetts.

Tibbetts’ father has recently asserted that he believes someone has taken Tibbetts and is currently keeping her alive and captive. “I do believe that Mollie is with someone who she knows and probably someone who cares about her,” he said, via CBS News , “But that relationship was misguided and misinterpreted and went wrong.” He added , “What happened to Mollie wasn’t someone that set out to harm her. I think because they haven’t found Mollie, that Mollie is still some place, and we can get her home.”

Another Video Surfaced Recently of Tibbetts Explaining the Power of Prayer

This latest video comes a few days after another video surfaced of Tibbetts talking to an audience about how prayer helped her to succeed at a cross-country meet when she didn’t really feel like she was going to do well. “I just remember waking up and being so nervous, because I hadn’t run in a meet for over a week,” Tibbetts said. “I had no idea what to do, I was so scared.” “So for the first time in my life…I got down on my knees and prayed,” Tibbetts said. “The whole time [of the meet], I kept thinking about God…so I kept running, and I ended up getting my best time of the season so far.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.