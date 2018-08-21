WATCH: Philip Mudd’s Argument With Trump Supporter Paris Dennard

Former CIA analyst Philip Mudd could be the next person stripped of his security clearance by President Trump, following a heated exchange on CNN. The president tweeted on Monday, August 20th that Mudd became “totally unglued and weird” while speaking with CNN political commentator Paris Dennard about security clearances. Trump wrote, “Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED?”

Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED? @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

The CNN interview, which you can watch in its entirety above, took place August 17th. Mudd, who has also served as Deputy Director of the National Security Branch of the FBI and still serves as an advisor on the National Counterterrorism Center, was discussing the decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Mudd accused the president of simply trying to silence those who criticize him. “This is not about security clearances. This is about the president trying to intimidate people. To say, ‘you’re a dog and I’ll muzzle you.'” CNN political commentator Paris Dennard disagreed with that sentiment. He pointed out that Brennan has continued to appear on television and to share his opinions online, and therefore has not been silenced.

The conversation then shifted to accusations that former intelligence officers monopolize their security clearances. Dennard, who previously worked in the White House under President George W. Bush, said, “A lot of these people that have security clearances, and this is the secret in the swampy Washington, D.C., they have them and they keep them because it’s profitable for them after they leave government. Because if you have a security clearance, especially high-level security clearances, your contracts and your consulting gigs pay you a lot more money because of the access that you have.”

CNN put Mudd on-screen while Dennard was saying this. He stayed quiet while Dennard spoke, but his face grew increasingly agitated throughout. Once Mudd was given the chance to respond, he did not hold back his anger.

Mudd: “Profitable, Paris? When I am request to sit on an advisory board… Let me ask you one question. How much do you think I’m paid to do that at the request of the U.S. government? Give me one answer and you got ten seconds. How much?”

Dennard: “I’ll ask you a question. How much are you paid for your consulting and contracting gigs for being a former official?”

Mudd: “Answer the question! I have no contracts with the U.S. government that pay money. Zero.”

I stand by every word in this exchange. https://t.co/47EN1vQkfG — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) August 18, 2018

Mudd and Dennard then spoke over each other, with Mudd raising his voice and using hand gestures to display his emotion. Dennard insisted that he was not talking about Mudd’s role as an advisor to the federal government. Rather, he was talking about consulting firms and other private entities. Dennard says Mudd and other former officials are paid more for their services when they maintain high-level security clearances.

Mudd continued to argue right back that Dennard’s allegations were untrue. He repeated that he does not earn money off of his security clearance. He said, “I have zero relationships with the private sector that involve my security clearance. Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with the US government. Are we clear?”

Dennard: “Well, I will be clear in saying that everybody in Washington D.C. knows, if you don’t want to be honest about that, that’s on you. But if you have a security clearance and you keep it, you get more money to have it.”

Mudd: “We’re done, Jim. We’re done. Get out!”

Mudd was one of the 175 former U.S. officials that signed a second letter denouncing President Trump’s decision to strip Brennan of his access to high-level information. The letter states in part:

“All of us believe it is critical to protect classified information from unauthorized disclosure. But we believe equally strongly that former government officials have the right to express their unclassified views on what they see as critical national security issues without fear of being punished for doing so.”

