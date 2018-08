Underground explosion between FDR and 1st Ave less than 10 minutes ago. Firefighters and Police Officers arriving at the scene @NY1 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/bD2e51BMC0 — Allie Radliff (@allieradliff) August 11, 2018

Reports on social media say that there was an underground explosion early Saturday afternoon on New York’s FDR Drive. You can see the smoke still rising from the scene in this image.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated.