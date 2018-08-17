WE Day 2018 on ABC Live Stream: How to Watch the Special

WE Day 2018, a special dedicated to young people who are trying to change the world, airs tonight on ABC, at 8/7 CT. Host Selena Gomez will be gathered with a host of musical artists and celebrities to celebrate the WE Charity, which was founded in 1995 by child’s rights advocate Craig Kielburger in order to “empower, educate, and above all, inspire.”

“So excited to be a part of the WE Day inspiration once again! Watch #WEday on ABC August 17 at 8/7c – you won’t want to miss Nellie’s story!” Gomez wrote on Instagram Monday (Aug .13).

John Stamos is hosting the event, and will have several other celebrities filter in throughout the program including Jennifer Aniston, The Chainsmokers and Dierks Bentley, as they celebrate “young world-changers that are setting a new standard for what it means to make a difference locally and globally.”

Gomez, who has been an avid supporter of the WE movement since the start, was part of the April 2018 event. You can watch highlights of the last broadcast on tonight’s show.

