Wisconsin Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Wisconsin residents are enjoying Tax Free Weekend this weekend! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Wisconsin this week. Find a complete list, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, clothing and footwear up to $75 per item qualify for tax free status. Also qualifying are computers up to $750 each, computer supplies up to $250 an item, and school supplies up to $75 per item.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
- Aprons
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes, diapers, receiving blankets
- Bathing suits, caps
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, dresses, jeans, shorts, sweaters, sweatshirts, etc.
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes (but not masks that are sold separately)
- Earmuffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear
- Garters, garter belts, girdles, hose
- Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), mittens
- Hats, caps
- Insoles
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Pajamas
- Rainwear
- Rubber pants
- Scarves
- Shoes, sandals, shoe laces (not including athletic shoes with cleats or spikes), slippers, sneakers, steel-toed shoes
- Socks, stocking
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel
The following are examples of computer and computer related items that are tax free:
- Desktop, laptop, notebook computers
- Tablets
- Printers
- PDAs (not cell phones)
- CDs
- Printer supplies, printer paper & ink
- Handheld electronic schedulers
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Binders
- Chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses, protractors, rulers, scissors
- Composition books, folders, notebooks, writing tablets
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Glue, paste, paste sticks
- Highlighters and markers
- Index cards & boxes
- Paper (notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)
- Lunch boxes
- Pencils, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners
- Pens
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin
Here are examples of clothing, accessories, and computer items that do not qualify for tax free status. See a full list here.
- Cell phones and accessories and cases
- Digital cameras and media players
- Game consoles
- Health and fitness equipment
- Navigation equipment
- TVs
- Watches
- Belt buckles sold separately
- Cosmetics
- Costume masks sold separately
- Hair accessories (bows, barrettes, nets, hair pieces, etc.)
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Jewelery
- Nonprescription sunglasses
- Patches and emblems sold separately
- Sewing equipment and supplies and materials
- Umbrellas
- Wallets
- Wigs
- All protective equipment
- Sports or rec equipment
- School art supplies like paintbrushes, sketch pads, watercolors, oil paints
- Instructional materials like reference books, workbooks, reference maps, and textbooks
