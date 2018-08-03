Wisconsin Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Wisconsin residents are enjoying Tax Free Weekend this weekend! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Wisconsin this week. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, clothing and footwear up to $75 per item qualify for tax free status. Also qualifying are computers up to $750 each, computer supplies up to $250 an item, and school supplies up to $75 per item.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

  • Aprons
  • Athletic supporters
  • Baby clothes, diapers, receiving blankets
  • Bathing suits, caps
  • Belts and suspenders
  • Boots
  • Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, dresses, jeans, shorts, sweaters, sweatshirts, etc.
  • Coats, jackets
  • Costumes (but not masks that are sold separately)
  • Earmuffs
  • Footlets
  • Formal wear
  • Garters, garter belts, girdles, hose
  • Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), mittens
  • Hats, caps
  • Insoles
  • Lab coats
  • Neckties
  • Overshoes
  • Pajamas
  • Rainwear
  • Rubber pants
  • Scarves
  • Shoes, sandals, shoe laces (not including athletic shoes with cleats or spikes), slippers, sneakers, steel-toed shoes
  • Socks, stocking
  • Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
  • Wedding apparel

The following are examples of computer and computer related items that are tax free:

  • Desktop, laptop, notebook computers
  • Tablets
  • Printers
  • PDAs (not cell phones)
  • CDs
  • Printer supplies, printer paper & ink
  • Handheld electronic schedulers

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

  • Binders
  • Chalk
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Compasses, protractors, rulers, scissors
  • Composition books, folders, notebooks, writing tablets
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Glue, paste, paste sticks
  • Highlighters and markers
  • Index cards & boxes
  • Paper (notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)
  • Lunch boxes
  • Pencils, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners
  • Pens

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin

Here are examples of clothing, accessories, and computer items that do not qualify for tax free status. See a full list here.

  • Cell phones and accessories and cases
  • Digital cameras and media players
  • Game consoles
  • Health and fitness equipment
  • Navigation equipment
  • TVs
  • Watches
  • Belt buckles sold separately
  • Cosmetics
  • Costume masks sold separately
  • Hair accessories (bows, barrettes, nets, hair pieces, etc.)
  • Handbags
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Jewelery
  • Nonprescription sunglasses
  • Patches and emblems sold separately
  • Sewing equipment and supplies and materials
  • Umbrellas
  • Wallets
  • Wigs
  • All protective equipment
  • Sports or rec equipment
  • School art supplies like paintbrushes, sketch pads, watercolors, oil paints
  • Instructional materials like reference books, workbooks, reference maps, and textbooks

