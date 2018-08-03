Wisconsin Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Wisconsin residents are enjoying Tax Free Weekend this weekend! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Wisconsin this week. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, clothing and footwear up to $75 per item qualify for tax free status. Also qualifying are computers up to $750 each, computer supplies up to $250 an item, and school supplies up to $75 per item.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Aprons

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes, diapers, receiving blankets

Bathing suits, caps

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, dresses, jeans, shorts, sweaters, sweatshirts, etc.

Coats, jackets

Costumes (but not masks that are sold separately)

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters, garter belts, girdles, hose

Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), mittens

Hats, caps

Insoles

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pajamas

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Scarves

Shoes, sandals, shoe laces (not including athletic shoes with cleats or spikes), slippers, sneakers, steel-toed shoes

Socks, stocking

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

The following are examples of computer and computer related items that are tax free:

Desktop, laptop, notebook computers

Tablets

Printers

PDAs (not cell phones)

CDs

Printer supplies, printer paper & ink

Handheld electronic schedulers

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Binders

Chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses, protractors, rulers, scissors

Composition books, folders, notebooks, writing tablets

Crayons

Erasers

Glue, paste, paste sticks

Highlighters and markers

Index cards & boxes

Paper (notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)

Lunch boxes

Pencils, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners

Pens

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Wisconsin

Here are examples of clothing, accessories, and computer items that do not qualify for tax free status. See a full list here.