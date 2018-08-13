Yacoub Armando Aranda: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yacoub Armando Aranda is accused of beating his husband to death with a hammer. The violent confrontation happened over the weekend in Phoenix. Aranda was arrested Sunday, August 12. Friends of the couple told police that the victim had wanted a divorce.

1. Aranda Is Facing a Charge of First-Degree Murder

Yacoub Armando Aranda was booked into the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix. According to inmate information provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Aranda was arrested on Sunday, August 12 just after noon. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.

24-year-old Aranda is due back in court next week. He is scheduled to appear at the Regional Court Center at 8:30 a.m. local time on Monday, August 20. Aranda has not yet entered a plea. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The victim was not identified by name in court records as of Monday, August 13. Phoenix police have also not released the victim’s name.

2. Police Reported That the Walls, Bed and Floor Were Covered in Blood at the Crime Scene

Aranda and the victim lived with other roommates. These friends called police to the Phoenix home to report a possible suicide.

When officers arrived at the home, Aranda would not open the bedroom door, according to AZCentral.com. The door was forced open. Inside the bedroom, police reported that that the walls, floor and bed were covered in blood.

The victim was laying on the bed. Police said the victim was already dead and had suffered obvious head injuries. Aranda also reportedly had severe cuts on his left arm.

3. Jacob Aranda Was Rushed to the Hospital After Police Noticed He Had Deep Lacerations on His Arm

Yacoub Armando Aranda had deep cuts on his left arm, police records show. He was taken to the hospital. Citing court records, Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reports that Aranda told doctors that he had also swallowed more than 20 prescription pills.

Aranda also reportedly told police that he did not remember what had happened. In an interview with police, he acknowledged hurting his husband. But he did reportedly recall using the hammer.

It was not clear which night the attack happened. KNXV reported this all happened late Saturday, August 11. AZCentral.com reported that it occurred Friday, August 10. However, Heavy.com was able to verify that Aranda was arrested on Sunday, August 12. This leads to the assumption that Aranda was likely kept hospitalized until his arrest. Calls to the Phoenix Police station have not yet been returned.

4. Witnesses Told Police Aranda Was Often Jealous of His Husband and Was Upset About His Partner’s Desire for a Divorce

The victim reportedly told Aranda he wanted a divorce just a few days before the murder. Local news outlets cited court records that stated the victim had told Aranda he planned to move out of their home.

Witnesses also told police that Aranda often displayed extremely jealous behavior. He allegedly had a habit of stalking his husband. Aranda reportedly accused his partner of cheating on multiple occasions, according to court records.

5. Aranda Does Not Appear to Have Any Social Media Presence

Yacoub Aranda does not appear to have any public profiles on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Searches for “Jacob” also did not reveal any profiles.

An online search for Arizona’s judicial system did not include the name Yacoub Armando Aranda, indicating he does not have a prior criminal record.

A first-degree murder charge in Arizona carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. The death penalty may also be imposed depending on the crime. Prosecutors must prove premeditated intent in order to convict first-degree murder.