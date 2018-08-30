Yorkdale Mall Is On Lockdown After Shots Fired

Update: Yorkdale Shopping Centre is in lockdown. Nobody being let in. People being assisted to leave. Officers canvassing for witnesses and video from witnesses, mall and stores. No injuries. East side of mall is location of incident. More info to follow #GO1605887 ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

Thousands of shoppers were hurriedly evacuated from Yorkdale Mall in Toronto on Thursday afternoon amid reports that an active shooter was on the scene.

Yorkdale mall evacuated after shots fired inside https://t.co/46UAeJdXk0 pic.twitter.com/LptBRjkjBN — Durham Radio News (@DurhamRadioNews) August 30, 2018

Shoppers and staff who couldn’t be immediately evacuated were ordered to “shelter in place” as police continued to hunt for at least two suspects. News and social media reports said that there were no injuries, although some shots were fired.

Toronto Police Said They Are Seeking At Least Two Suspects in the Shooting

Multiple suspects #1-M/B/20's/black jacket(hoodie)/blue jeans #2-M/Mixed/20's/Skinny/5'9/black handgun. No injuries reported. Witnesses call 416-808-3200 @TPS32Div ^ma https://t.co/63qxJARsGl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

Police tweeted that they are hunting for at least two suspects in the mall shooting. They described them as: one black man in his twenties wearing a black jacket with a hood and blue jeans, and one skinny mixed race man in his twenties with a black handgun.

Police said nobody had been injured in the shots fired.

CTV Released Aerial Video of the Scene Outside the Mall

LIVE NOW: Aerial view of Yorkdale Mall after shoppers forced to evacuate following gunfire https://t.co/gc64XrwpXA pic.twitter.com/BL3jVyg23n — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) August 30, 2018

You can also see video from the ground just outside the mall, here:

Breaking: Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Yorkdale Shopping Mall in Toronto, Canada. pic.twitter.com/QQXJ7MjbY8 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 30, 2018

and here:

At the balcony of our hotel room while watching people get out of Yorkdale Mall. #yorkdale pic.twitter.com/G60pA49aBI — Emmanuel Cruz (@EJDC146) August 30, 2018

