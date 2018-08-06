YouTube has banned Alex Jones, the controversial right-wing activist whose Infowars site has already been taken off of Facebook and Apple.

As of Monday afternoon, if you search for Alex Jones on YouTube, the results come up; but if you click on one of the videos, you get a message saying:

“This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Earlier on Monday, Apple announced that it would ban four out of the five Alex Jones podcasts that it hosts.

Also Monday, Facebook removed four pages associated with Alex Jones. And Google also removed the Alex Jones channel from its platform.