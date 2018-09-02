Report: Two ‘Mental Health Patients’ Chained in Sheriff’s Van Drown

One report said they were inmates. One said it wasn’t known who died and the most recent said that “two mental health patients” drowned while chained inside a South Carolina sheriff’s transport van overcome by flood waters Tuesday evening.

WBTW reported that according to “Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, two have been confirmed drowned on the Little Pee Dee River.” The incident occurred on Pee Dee Island Road just off of Highway 76. It was reported the deputies were driving west on 76. This image shows the approximate location but heading east from a tweet at around noon Tuesday.

Hwy 76 East closed going into Nichols as the Little Pee Dee river is starting to rise. People we spoke to said this road was passable 24 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/eqXSjcPtbp — chris brathwaite (@number1bajan) September 18, 2018

The van was still submerged it was reported at around 8:45 p.m.

According to a corrected report from local media, a Horry County Sheriff’s Office van carrying two people described as “mental health patients” were chained inside and died while the two deputies driving and escorting, survived.

BREAKING: Two confirmed drowned after Horry County Sheriff's Office van overtaken by water in Marion County. https://t.co/DmLQeDGofa — Brooke Anderson (@bandersonnews) September 19, 2018

It was reported that Horry County Deputy Sheriff Tom Fox was on scene and told media the victims were “being taken from a Loris Hospital and Waccamaw Center for Mental Health to McLeod Health.” He said the van was traveling “on road 76 into Marion County when it was overcome with flood waters.”

Local media reported initially “that the two victims were inmates, but officials have since clarified they were patients at nearby mental hospitals.”

It was reported early Tuesday that the Pee Dee River was rising above flood stage and spilling its banks and roadways were flooding but some passable.

Hwy 76 East closed going into Nichols as the Little Pee Dee river is starting to rise. People we spoke to said this road was passable 24 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/eqXSjcPtbp — chris brathwaite (@number1bajan) September 18, 2018

Tuesday night, with the van still underwater, state police were on the way to the scene, a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson told a local news station.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the flooding in our county, and we hope you know that we are here for you no matter what may come. #TeamHorry is out in the streets working to ensure that everyone stays safe and dry, and we’ll be here until everyone goes home,” the HCSO posted to Facebook today.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.