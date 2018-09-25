What Does the 25th Amendment Look Like in Practice?

In an anonymous op-ed written by a senior Trump official and published by The New York Times, the official claimed that a secret resistance has been stewing within the White House, and that this resistance has been considering envoking the 25th Amendment.

In the article, the anonymous official wrote, “Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

Here’s what you need to know about the 25th Amendment, and what it means for Trump’s presidency.

The Full 25th Amendment as Written in the Bill of Rights

3. The virtue of 25th amendment solution is that it keeps everything in the open: unfit president is evaluated, cabinet & congress take responsibility. Everyone can be judged by their public actions. That's vastly superior to a secret coup. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 5, 2018

The 25th Amendment has five parts to it, and reads as such:

1.In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

2. Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

3. Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

5. Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

How the 25th Amendment Would Work in Practice

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump’s response to the New York Times op-ed is “volcanic,” says NBC News. People have told me he is having a complete meltdown at the White House right now. He’s not sure who he can trust and he wants to fire everyone, except his family. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 6, 2018

As many have noted, it seems unlikely that the 25th amendment would be evoked by Trump’s cabinet, given that the Trump official chose to write about it rather than help to carry it out.

But if it were to happen, this is what would occur: a significant amount of senior officials would have to submit a written declaration that the president (in this case, Trump) was no longer able to “discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Both the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate would have to write written letters of consent, and then Congress would have to approve the request.

The 25th Amendment was evoked in the wake of John F. Kennedy’s assassination and Dwight Eisenhower’s illness- which shows you how serious it has to be for it to occur.